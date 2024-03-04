KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia in 2024, and with the objective of commemorating this significant milestone, promoting the advancement of bilateral relations, and highlighting the prominent roles of both nations in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and agricultural technology, the 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit, themed "Fostering Collaborative Innovation, Building the Future Together," is scheduled to take place in Hive 5, MRANTI Park (Kuala Lumpur) from the 6th to the 7th of March 2024.

Minister and Ambassador Confirmed for Prestigious 50th Anniversary Diplomatic Event Between China and Malaysia

This summit, guided by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Malaysia (MOSTI), is co-hosted by TusStar and Malaysia Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), and is supported by Shaanxi Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Beijing ZGC Science City Ltd., Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Tsinghua Southeast Asia Center, and RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee (RICC). Its aim is to convene significant stakeholders in the domains of science and technology innovation from both China and Malaysia, with a focus on nurturing collaborative innovation and shaping the trajectory for the future.

Esteemed dignitaries, including H.E. Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia; YB Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation; YB Mohd Rafizi Bin Ramli, Minister of Economy, Datuk Wira Dr. Haji Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff, CEO of MRANTI; Zhang Jinsheng, Executive President of Tus-Holdings and Xu Ningning, Chairman of the RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee, have been respectfully invited to honour this momentous occasion as distinguished guests.

The Summit offers a range of activities, including the opening ceremony, thematic presentations, fireside chats, the 2024 Global Tech Disrupt, China-Malaysia Exploring Conference, TechInnoStar (Pitching Crush), and high-tech exhibitions showcasing 21 scientific and technological achievements.

With an anticipated offline attendance of over 3,000 participants, including more than 100 VIP dignitaries from both domestic and international sectors, the summit holds promise for advancing bilateral collaboration in science and technology innovation.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI), YB Chang Lih Kang, acknowledges China's global leadership in scientific and technological innovation, providing valuable insights for Malaysia's advancement. MOSTI is also dedicated to strengthening ties with China, prioritising key areas such as big data, space technology, and new energy. Together, these efforts will propel Malaysia's innovation landscape forward.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, has been instrumental in fostering robust cooperation and exchanges between China and Malaysia. According to His Excellency, the enduring friendship between the two countries has laid a solid foundation for a robust partnership built on mutual understanding. In recent years, bilateral cooperation has significantly deepened across various sectors, with both nations prioritising scientific and technological innovation as crucial drivers of social and economic progress. H.E Ouyang Yujing also highlighted the increasing investments of Chinese high-tech enterprises in Malaysia, bolstering collaboration in high-tech industries for both countries.

2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit, invites all stakeholders in the science and technology industry, including entrepreneurs, researchers, innovators, and investors to participate. This event is a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, learn about the latest developments in science and technology, and explore potential areas of collaboration between China and Malaysia.

By participating in the summit, attendees will be contributing to the development of a strong and innovative science and technology ecosystem in both countries. Seize this opportunity to cultivate relationships, gain insights, and drive progress in the industry. For more information regarding the summit, please visit https://www.tusstar.my/summit.

SOURCE TusStar Malaysia