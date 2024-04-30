The Establishment of The China-Malaysia Institute Of Modern Craftsmanship Of Digital Economy In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25th, the inauguration ceremony for the China-Malaysia Institute of Modern Craftsmanship of Digital Economy, a collaborative effort between Guangxi Financial Vocational College, Tunku Abdul Rahman University, Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd., and Brunsfield TusStar Sdn. Bhd, was solemnly held in Malaysia.

Group Photo of Chinese and Malaysian Delegates

Before the commencement of the inauguration ceremony, dignitaries from various entities, such as the Education Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guangxi Financial Vocational College, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology, Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd., Brunsfield TusStar Sdn. Bhd, and Modelbest, convened for a high-level deliberation on the prospective avenues of collaboration.

Yan Bingcheng, Deputy Party Secretary and Deputy Director-General of Education Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, along with Luo Yaoguang, Director of the International Exchange Division of the Education Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Li Gaoyan, Party Secretary of Guangxi Financial Vocational College, Assoc. Prof. Say Sok Kwan, Vice President of Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology, Song Tienong, Chairman of Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd., and Shiny Janice, Senior Manager of the Business Incubator of Brunsfield TusStar Sdn. Bhd., joined other distinguished representatives in commemorating the completion and inauguration of the China-Malaysia Institute of Modern Craftsmanship of Digital Economy.

The China-Malaysia Institute of Modern Craftsmanship of Digital Economy, serving as a pivotal educational and practical hub within the Digital Modern Craftsmanship Institute, fosters collaborations with leading Chinese artificial intelligence enterprises, including Modelbest. These partnerships aim to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technologies such as big data analysis and AIGC applications into talent development programs tailored for the digital economy. This synergy not only drives technological innovation but also empowers advanced artificial intelligence solutions to bolster the advancement of the "Belt and Road" digital economy initiative. Furthermore, it establishes a contemporary and proficient learning environment, facilitating the cultivation of high-caliber compound talents in "digital modern craftsmanship" with global perspectives, innovation acumen, adeptness in digital technologies, and mastery in operational management.

Yan Bingchen wholeheartedly acknowledged the establishment of the China-Malaysia Institute of Modern Craftsmanship of Digital Economy. He emphasized that this initiative not only elevates the educational standards of both nations but also furnishes robust talent reservoirs for enterprises from both sides to expand their global presence. Concurrently, he conveyed his warm regards to the participants of the inaugural "Chinese Language + Vocational Skills" - TikTok Comprehensive Marketing Advanced Training Camp held at the institute. He extended his sincere wishes, urging them to seize this opportunity, continually refine their skills, and actively contribute to the bilateral cooperation in the digital economy domain.

In essence, the China-Malaysia Institute of Modern Craftsmanship of Digital Economy is committed to providing talent support for the economic development of both China and Malaysia, as well as various ASEAN countries. It aims to meet the talent demands in the fields of digital technology, electronic information, and advanced manufacturing, thereby promoting the high-quality development of the economies of China and Malaysia.

SOURCE TusStar Malaysia