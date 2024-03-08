Minister of Human Resources Mandates TalentCorp as Strategic Think Tank for KESUMA

TalentCorp to work across ministries, agencies, industry and academia to drive talent strategy.

First project to conduct impact study on AI, digitalisation and green economy effects on the Malaysia's workforce and work landscape.

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minister of Human Resources, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong has mandated its agency Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) to serve as the strategic think tank for the Ministry of Human Resources, known as KESUMA.

In expanding on TalentCorp's new mandate, YB Steven Sim highlighted the importance of the government developing its own intelligence capacity to craft strategies for policy development, advocacy, and future planning.

TalentCorp appointed as KESUMA Strategic Think Tank by YB Steven Sim Chee Keong

"We are in an increasingly geo-fragmented world with shrinking markets. As policy makers, we need to understand the global landscape, so that we stay relevant and are creative to leverage short-term opportunities and lay the groundwork for long-term and sustainable solutions."

"This is where I see TalentCorp playing a key role as KESUMA's think tank, working with departments and agencies under the ministry to address the evolving challenges within the Malaysian workforce. TalentCorp is in a unique position to play the part, through its many programmes for both local and global talent, working across ministries, agencies, industry and academia," he said.

The minister added that the mandate to TalentCorp as KESUMA's think tank arm will be an add-on alongside the agency's core functions and no additional cost will be incurred for this new mandate.

He made the announcement at the TalentCorp's Future Skills Talent Council (FSTC) for the Electronic & Electric (E&E) inaugural meeting held on 6 March 2024 in Georgetown, Penang while speaking to an audience comprising of top management of KESUMA, 15 industry leaders, and 13 representatives from state training boards.

The FSTC is an industry-driven initiative, with council members identifying the skills and training needs in their sectors. The FSTC E&E members comprise of industry captains, among them from Jabil Circuit, Flextronics Technology, Micron Memory Malaysia, Motorola Solutions, Denso Malaysia and Bosch Rexroth. In their inaugural meeting, Lau Kean Cheong, CEO of Inari Amertron Berhad, was elected as the chairperson of the council.

At the same event, the minister also announced the first project that TalentCorp will conduct under its new role as the ministry's internal think tank.

"TalentCorp will undertake to produce an impact report on the effect of artificial intelligence, digitalisation and green economy on the Malaysian workforce and work landscape."

This study will be a reference not just for policymakers, but also for the industry especially SME to prepare the workforce of the future."

"The FSTC with its membership of industry captains will play an important advisory role in the study," he said.

The study will be conducted in two phases where phase 1 will be completed in six months by September 2024.

Established in 2011, TalentCorp is tasked with driving Malaysia's talent strategy, aimed at nurturing, attracting, and retaining the right expertise to spur economic growth. Its work to advocate policies, drive strong and effective partnerships, introduce best practices, and developing intervention programmes are anchored on three strategic thrusts – optimise Malaysian talent, attract and facilitate global talent, and establish networks of top talent.

