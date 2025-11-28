Minister of Tourism Introduces "MaiA," an Artificial Intelligence Designed Specifically for Tourism

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana introduced and launched the MaiA artificial intelligence system (Meticulous Artificial Intelligence of Indonesia) as part of the priority Tourism 5.0 program at the Sapta Pesona Building in Jakarta on Friday (28/11).

MaiA is an artificial intelligence platform built to improve the quality of national tourism services with adaptive, smart technology that focuses on travelers. The platform is available through indonesia.travel and marks a new chapter in Indonesia's digital tourism evolution.

"The launch of MaiA is the actual implementation of the government's commitment to establishing a smart, inclusive, and sustainable tourism ecosystem," Minister Widiyanti said in her remarks at the event themed Transforming Travel Beyond Ordinary Through Intelligence.

The Minister of Tourism explained that MaiA is not merely a technological innovation, but a representation of a new spirit in Indonesia's tourism services. MaiA serves as a digital travel companion that understands travelers' needs, helping them discover travel inspiration, create instant routes, and accompany them as they explore Indonesia with greater confidence and comfort.

"This is our step toward shaping tourism that is not only beautiful to behold, but also intelligent and inclusive for all," said Minister Widiyanti.

As a symbol of Indonesia's digital tourism transformation, MaiA strengthens the connection between travelers and the culture, experiences, and stories of Indonesia.

This technology functions as both an intelligent curator and a digital travel companion through a range of key features, including personalized destination recommendations, automatic itinerary creation, an interactive map, and destination summaries available in multiple languages.

Minister Widiyanti emphasized that MaiA is a response to shifting global traveler behavior, with tourists increasingly seeking personal, efficient, and easily accessible travel experiences. Its presence is expected to enhance Indonesia's competitiveness on the international stage while supporting the government's efforts to develop sustainable and user-friendly tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism also hopes that MaiA will deliver added value for travelers and strengthen Indonesia's position as an innovative and relevant destination amid global tourism competition.

"Let us welcome MaiA as a step forward toward a more adaptive, competitive, and world-class future for Indonesian tourism," said the Minister of Tourism.

The launch of Tourism 5.0 and MaiA was also attended by government representatives, tourism associations, industry partners, and both national and international media.

Communications Bureau

Ministry of Tourism

Click, follow & subscribe to our website & social media channels:

Website https://kemenpar.go.id/

Instagram @kemenpar.ri

Twitter/X @KemenPariwisata

Tiktok @kemenpariwisata

Facebook Kementerian Pariwisata RI

Youtube Kementerian Pariwisata

SOURCE Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia