Ministry of Industry and Southeast Asia Industry Leaders Join Delta Summit 2023 to Explore Solutions for Smart Low-Carbon Society Transformation

BANGKOK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. successfully hosted the Delta Future Industry Summit 2023 on November 3 at the Grande Centre Point Terminal 21, Bangkok with the theme: Realizing a Smart Low-Carbon Society in Southeast Asia. The fifth annual Delta summit was a platform for Delta partners from government, industry and academic sectors in Southeast Asia to network and discuss innovations related to the company's latest smart solutions in EV charging, Data Center and Green Energy. The in-depth discussions and Delta's solutions showcase gave a glimpse of the many business opportunities in the creation of more sustainable data centers, electrification systems and electricity grids that support mass e-mobility.

Dr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Industry said, "The Thailand government has launched financial measures worth more than 450 billion baht to invest in the green economy and green taxonomy. We also aim to encourage the private sector to invest more than 1.6 trillion baht in SDG-related businesses by 2030. The Ministry of Industry supports the new EV3.5 promotion package to encourage domestic manufacturing of EVs while offering more flexibility for manufacturers. Delta supports the country's shift to e-mobility and sustainable digitalization with energy-efficient EV charging and datacenter infrastructure. From 2016 to 2023, Delta provided over 28 million baht of funding to almost 200 teams in the Delta Angel Fund for Startups that supports the commercialization of smart industrial and energy-related products in the Thai market. The Delta Angel Fund is a key part of the Ministry's promotion activity that is expected to create an additional economic value of more than 56.5 million baht."

Speaking at the keynote address, Mr. Kavickumar Muruganathan, Sustainability & Policy Lead at Microsoft (APAC), said, "Business and society are in the middle of a digital transformation. Datacenters and cloud services are the enabling foundation supporting business in the digital economy across sectors to thrive, facilitated by digital high-speed, high-volume networks and low-latency interconnection. To a large extent, our work and personal lives today are mediated by data, and that data is served by datacenters. The cloud plays a critical role in driving long-term economic progress and creating pathways for countries to achieve sustainable growth more rapidly. The twin goals of digital transformation and sustainable growth can be achieved through accelerating cloud adoption. Cloud-enabled technologies such as AI offer significant and undeniable support to governments in meeting UNSDGs."

Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President, said, "Delta is excited to have government and industrial leader partners from across Southeast Asia to join our annual summit for the first time this year. Global warming is a major risk to the economy and quality of life in our region so Delta's RE100 target for 100% renewable electricity throughout our entire global operations by 2030 is an important step towards a sustainable low-carbon society. We focus on increasing the power efficiency of our electrical products while lowering the energy intensity and carbon footprint of our factories and buildings. With over two million EV chargers already delivered to our worldwide customers, Delta is an experienced and trusted partner for top regional innovators in many smart green businesses including e-mobility, datacenter and energy storage."

Since 2018, Delta's annual event has gathered Thailand's decision-makers from the government and industry sectors together with members of the press to network and share the latest developments and insights in industrial development. This year, Delta showcased the following products and solutions:

Dr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, gave a special address to outline the nation's journey towards green energy transformation in support of the Thailand 4.0 development plan titled, "Just transition to low-carbon society". Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President, gave a welcome speech and talk titled, "Delta Thailand's Low Carbon Journey from RE100 to Net Zero". For the keynote address, Mr. Kavickumar Muruganathan, Sustainability & Policy Lead at Microsoft (APAC), gave a presentation titled, "Charting a Sustainable Future: Corporate Contributions to Low-Carbon Transformation in Southeast Asia".

The first panel discussion titled, "Energy Transformation for Low-Carbon Grid & E-Mobility", featured Mr. Throne Hongladaromp, Arun Plus Head of EV Charger Business, Mr. Dean Cher, SP Mobility Head of Mobility, Ms. Jamie Ko, Director, Grab Regional Public Affairs and Mr. Kittisak Ngoenngokngam, Delta Energy Infrastructure Solutions Business Director.

The second panel discussion titled, "Re-thinking Data Center Infrastructure for a Sustainable Future", featured Dr. James P. Young, B-Global Tech Associate Director, Mr. Ewan Smith, JLL APAC Data Center Sales Lead, Mr. Edward Van Leent, EPI CEO & Chairman and Mr. Sakda Sae-Ueng, Delta SEA Regional Business Director of Communications & Information Solutions.

Delta Thailand is a global corporate citizen and the regional center for R&D, manufacturing and business for Southeast Asia and Australia. Delta welcomes government and industry partnerships for UNSDGs focusing on renewable energy, EV charging infrastructure, data center infrastructure and industrial automation technologies that help and create a healthy, safe and prosperous low-carbon society for Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1988, is a producer of power and thermal management solutions. Delta also has a regional presence in several product segments including industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

