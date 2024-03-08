Ministry of National Development (MND) and MOGUL.sg Sign MOU on the Use of Online Booking Platform for Crisis Use

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of National Development (MND) and MOGUL.sg, a geospatial real estate transaction portal, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a partnership to use its online booking platform to facilitate the use of residential properties as emergency housing in the event of a national crisis.

This public-private partnership – the first of its kind in Singapore – will encourage homeowners who wish to play a more active role in supporting the community during a national crisis by listing their properties on MOGUL.sg's crisis portal to offer their homes to affected persons in need of emergency housing. Individuals in need of emergency housing during national crises can access the portal to view the available properties and accompanying terms and conditions set by homeowners detailing the length of stay, suitability for families or pets, and other relevant conditions. For example, during the COVID-19 crisis when the borders closed, some Singaporeans had generously stepped forward to offer their homes to Malaysians in Singapore in need of temporary housing. Similarly, the portal will prove to be useful in such crisis scenarios that create an urgent need for emergency housing.

To provide users with a secure and seamless experience, MOGUL.sg will develop a crisis portal that is integrated within the MOGUL.sg platform to be activated only during a national crisis. MOGUL.sg will ensure that eligibility verification processes and a robust legal framework are in place to protect users of the portal. As part of the MOU, MOGUL.sg will absorb all operational costs related to the portal which include system enhancements and maintenance checks, to ensure the portal's readiness in the event of a crisis. MOGUL.sg will also publicise and promote the portal to its network of subscribers, raising awareness of this community-driven initiative.

This initiative exemplifies MND's commitment to being prepared to respond to crises through developing partnerships with businesses and the community. Through collaborations such as this portal, MND will expand our emergency housing solutions to include residential properties, adding to existing solutions such as hotels and government chalets. The collaborative effort also demonstrates MOGUL.sg's dedication to address societal needs and pioneer efforts to establish community-driven emergency housing solutions in Singapore.

About MOGUL.sg:

MOGUL.sg is a Singapore-based PropTech company that harnesses geospatial data insights to improve productivity and to create hyperlocal, personalised experiences for respective real estate stakeholders. Utilising cutting-edge tech in our products such as 3D Map and DataSuite, MOGUL.sg's vision is to transform and radicalise the real estate journey for each and every individual.

SOURCE MOGUL.sg