Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Launches "Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding School Break 2024" during School Holiday Season

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf), through the Wonderful Indonesia brand, has launched the activation program "Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding School Break 2024" titled Co-branding: Travel Responsibly to introduce green and sustainable tourism during the school holiday season.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno during "The Weekly Brief with Sandi Uno" at Gedung Sapta Pesona, Jakarta, on Monday (24/6/2024), explained that the "School Break" program offers educational tourism as an alternative choice during school holidays.

This initiative aims to provide educational experiences to tourists, especially the youth, regarding environmental impact and the creative reuse of used products.

"And this will be in four cities that we will visit in June-July, Jakarta AQuarium and Safari, Saung Angklung Udjo Bandung, HeHa Stone Valley Yogyakarta, and Beachwalk Shopping Center Bali," said Menparekraf.

This school holiday period not only takes place in Indonesia, but also abroad, thus potentially becoming an alternative tourism option for foreign tourists visiting Indonesia.

This activation involves 21 co-branding partners collaborating as venue providers, product waste providers, waste management hub service providers, cargo service providers, game prize providers, and post-event upcycling practitioners.

Among the co-branding partners are Jakarta AQuarium and Safari, Saung Angklung Udjo, HeHa Stone Valley, Beachwalk Shopping Center, Aice, Paxel, Dagadu Djokdja, Dama Kara, Bodypack, Pipiltin Cocoa, Finna Food, Lokalate, BEJO Jahe Merah, El Hotel Group, AVO Group, Rumah Atsiri Indonesia, homLiv, Gofress, Grab, Pala Nusantara, and Bank Sampah Bersinar.

Deputy Marketing Director of Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, conveyed that event visitors can view an upcycle installation exhibition featuring creative art made from used products resulting from the business activities of co-branding partners.

"We also have a waste bank, which will also create installations using the collected waste, so there will be many activities that we will do together with co-branding partners," said Made.

In addition to the Upcycle Installation Exhibition, visitors can also learn about waste management and participate in prize games. This event is expected to inspire the creation of green and sustainable tourism for tourists.

Regarding Co-Branding Wonderful Indonesia

Co-branding represents a strategic collaboration between Wonderful Indonesia and a range of entities from tourism and non-tourism sectors, including hotels, restaurants, food and beverages, manufacturing, and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods). This partnership, based on collaboration, welcomes industrial partners interested in contributing to Indonesia's tourism and creative economy. The collaboration has been active since 2017 to the present day.

SOURCE Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy