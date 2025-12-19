MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.5 Released Brand-New Duplicate Cleaner

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited has announced a new version of its partition manager - MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.5. This update features the brand-new Duplicate Cleaner and brings a refreshed interface to help users manage storage more efficiently.

New Features and Improvements in MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.5

1. Duplicate Cleaner with Hard Link Support

The newly built-in Duplicate Cleaner helps users reclaim disk space by detecting and managing duplicate files. It offers flexible options to scan, review, and safely remove duplicates while giving users control over how files are handled.

Key features include:

Duplicate Files Detection and Removal : Quickly find and delete duplicate files from internal drives, external drives, and USB devices. By default, duplicates are moved to the Recycle Bin for safety, but users can choose to permanently delete them if desired.

: Quickly find and delete duplicate files from internal drives, external drives, and USB devices. By default, duplicates are moved to the Recycle Bin for safety, but users can choose to permanently delete them if desired. Hard and Symbolic Links (Optional): hard links will be created on the same NTFS drive or symbolic links will appear across NTFS/ReFS drives. This frees up disk space while retaining access to original files.

(Optional): hard links will be created on the same NTFS drive or symbolic links will appear across NTFS/ReFS drives. This frees up disk space while retaining access to original files. Advanced Scan Settings : Before scanning, users are allowed to configure scan locations, file types, file size ranges, and hash comparison methods (MD5 or SHA-1). Large files can be scanned using a partial hash for faster results, and important system files and folders can be protected.

: Before scanning, users are allowed to configure scan locations, file types, file size ranges, and hash comparison methods (MD5 or SHA-1). Large files can be scanned using a partial hash for faster results, and important system files and folders can be protected. Smart Selection: In the scanning results interface, users can sort, filter, and preview duplicate files by name, size, quantity, or modification date. They can safely remove duplicates with one click.

2. Refreshed Software Interface

MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.5 features a cleaner, more intuitive interface. Icons and graphics have been updated for a sharper look. The layout is easier to navigate, providing a smoother and more consistent experience.

3. Performance and Stability Enhancements

This new version brings overall optimizations to improve software speed, reliability, and stability. These improvements enhance the user experience throughout the application.

About MiniTool Partition Wizard

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a comprehensive disk management tool for Windows users. It offers a wide range of features, including partition management, disk cloning, space analysis, and file system conversion, making it easy to optimize and maintain storage devices.

About MiniTool® Software Limited

MiniTool Software Limited is a professional software company specializing in the development of computer applications. Its products cover a wide range of solutions, including partition management, data recovery, data backup, video editing, and video conversion.

