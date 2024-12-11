MiniTool Released MovieMaker 8.0 with Multi-Track Editing Features

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has released a new version of its video editing tool, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0. The latest version includes new features and enhancements to optimize your video editing experience.

What's New in MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0:

Support multi-track editing with 9 video tracks and 2 audio tracks to make picture-in-picture (PiP) available.

Support locking a track to block unexpected editing.

Support manually inputting values while editing videos, photos, audio, elements, texts, or transitions.

Support editing videos, pictures, texts, elements in the player window.

Support adjusting the length of credits and titles.

Add timeline scale, walkthrough guide, project information, and video tutorials.

Multi-Track Support Allows Freely Video Editing

MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0 now supports 9 video tracks (1 main track and 8 subtracks) and 2 audio tracks, empowering you to create videos more flexibly. Therefore, you can create PiP videos with various shoots, pictures, effects, as well as animations.

Besides, you can lock up certain tracks to prevent them from wrong editing.

Manual Adjustments Grants Precise Video Editing

In the new version of MiniTool MovieMaker, basic, color, audio, elements, transition, and text properties can be adjusted by inputting specific values. You can edit videos, pictures, text, and elements in the preview window to maximize your satisfaction.

Besides, the title and credits length are adjustable on the timeline track. You can extend or shrink the duration of the beginning or end of your video simply by dragging your mouse. By adjusting these settings, editing videos is easier and more personalized to your needs.

Comprehensive Guides Enable Effortless Video Editing

When you launch MiniTool MovieMaker for the first time, the Walkthrough interface will appear, enabling you to follow the guide to learn the editing process. If the clips on the timeline are not selected, the upper right corner of the software displays the video project information, showing the project name, resolution, frame rate, duration, etc.

In addition, the Video Tutorials portal provides tutorials on how to edit videos using MiniTool MovieMaker, which is friendly to beginners. More than that, there are eleven adjustment values on the timeline scale, allowing you to edit videos more accurately.

About MiniTool MoiveMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is feature-rich software that combines video/audio editor, video/audio player, video/audio converter, and video compressor. Its editing functions like splitting, trimming, cropping, flipping, rotating, reversing, and merging videos has become very popularity with users.

