Minor Hotels Upgrades to Oracle Cloud to Better Serve its Guests

With Oracle OPERA Cloud Property Management System, the Bangkok-based hotel chain can streamline operations and unify data to personalize guest experiences

AUSTIN, Texas and ASIA PACIFIC, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minor Hotels is upgrading 100 of its properties to Oracle OPERA Hospitality Cloud. By moving to the cloud, the growing hotel owner, manager, and operator will be able to bolster efficiency and unify guest profiles across its global properties. This will help Minor Hotels better understand the unique preferences of its guests so it can better engage and serve them no matter where in the world they choose to stay. The roll-out of OPERA Cloud Property Management (PMS) is starting with Minor Hotels' flagship luxury hotel, the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Thailand.

Minor Hotels already uses Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) solution in select hotel restaurants and bars. These solutions, together with OPERA Cloud PMS, will enable Minor Hotels to consolidate data into a common platform, better manage revenue across different countries and currencies, and optimize its operations with insights from real-time analytics and reporting, while providing an extraordinary experience to its guests.

"With our growth across global markets, we needed a better way to manage both financial processes and the guest experience across locations," said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels. "We've had a long and successful collaboration with Oracle and knew they were the right partner to support us in our continued move to the cloud. By unifying our financial and guest data on a common platform, we will be able to better cater to our guests and the bottom line as we continue to expand," Rajakarier continued.

Checking into the Cloud

A component of OPERA Cloud PMS, Minor will utilize OPERA Cloud Sales and Event Management to optimize space and opportunities, from booking life celebrations and corporate events to better managing space, catering, and room blocks. Accessible via mobile devices, the solution will enable Minor team members to easily facilitate off-site customer visits and on-property site inspections, perform inventory checks, or change a booking at any time and any place they are online.

Additionally, Minor Hotels can leverage the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform to further customize its operations by plugging in new third-party capabilities based on the unique needs of its various properties.

"Minor Hotels is a leader across the global hospitality sector and is constantly innovating to differentiate the experience for its guests and optimize hotel operations for its associates," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality. "With Oracle's cloud solutions, Minor Hotels will have the ability to curate the perfect hotel or resort experience for guests while creating an operating environment of maximum efficiency and ease of use for its thousands of associates around the world."

About Minor Hotels

Oracle Hospitality

About Oracle

Trademarks

