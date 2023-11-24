Mirae Asset Enhances Thematic ETF Series: Launches Global X Japan Global Leaders ETF and Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 ETF

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (referred to as "the Firm" or "Mirae Asset") announced today the launch of the Global X Japan Global Leaders ETF (3150) and the Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 ETF (3422). These two ETFs will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") today, bringing the total number of ETFs and ETPs listed by Mirae Asset in Hong Kong to 31. With the addition of these thematic ETF products, Mirae Asset aims to provide investors with portfolio diversification and enhanced returns.

Global X Japan Global Leaders ETF closely corresponds to the performance of the FactSet Japan Global Leaders Index. This ETF allows investors to gain direct exposure to a portfolio of leading Japanese companies, which is rare in the Hong Kong financial market. Japan is home to the world's largest high-end manufacturers, including consumer electronics, computers, automobiles, semiconductors, and medical devices. Japan global leader companies demonstrate strong global competitiveness in various business sectors and rank among the top three in global market share. They possess strong pricing power, which means that even in the event of a future rebound of the Japanese yen, their global competitiveness is not easily replaceable.

Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 ETF tracks the Mirae Asset Global Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index. This ETF offers investors the opportunity to invest in stable growth and innovative technology companies. As a pioneer in developing ETFs focused on disruptive technologies, the Innovative Bluechip Top 10 ETF enriches growth and innovation themes, uncovering the potential for innovation. It fully participates in the most attractive sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and biotechnology. With just 10 well-known stocks in its portfolio, investors can directly participate in investments in global leading companies. The portfolio embodies the characteristics and advantages of bluechip stocks, with higher operating profit margins, cash flows, and ROE.

Wanyoun CHO, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said: "We are pleased to introduce the Global X Japan Global Leaders ETF and the Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 ETF, aimed at providing investors with forward-looking investment approaches to capture the opportunities brought by disruptive changes rapidly reshaping the global landscape, while enabling investors to benefit from the growth potential of leading companies. Leveraging our strong investment research capabilities in future assets, we will continue to provide investors with diversified investment opportunities, allowing their investments to align with their value orientations and achieve long-term growth in a more cost-effective manner.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "Group") is an asset management organization with over US$212 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 22 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 285 investment professionals. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September, 2023.]

The Group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 550 ETFs that offer investors high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets. As of September 2023, the group's ETFs had combined assets under management of US$98 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September, 2023.]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features over 245 ETF strategies and over US$47 billion in assets under management. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September, 2023.] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 18 Global markets and the group's managed assets worldwide exceed US$535bn Total AUM. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September, 2023.]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

Important Information

Investors should not base investment decisions on this material alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

Global X Japan Global Leaders ETF (the "Fund") seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the FactSet Japan Global Leaders Index (the "Index").

(the "Fund") seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the FactSet Japan Global Leaders Index (the "Index"). The Index is a new index. The Index has minimal operating history by which investors can evaluate its previous performance. There can be no assurance as to the performance of the Index. The Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history.

The Index is reconstituted annually. Eligible securities are added into the Index as constituents during the next scheduled annual reconstitution. Similarly, securities that no longer meet the eligibility criteria of the Index may continue to remain in the Index until the next scheduled annual reconstitution, at which point they may be removed. There is no guarantee that the representativeness of the Index is optimised from time to time.

The Fund's investments are concentrated in securities in Japan . The Fund's value may be more volatile than that of a fund with a more diverse portfolio. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the Japanese market.

. The Fund's value may be more volatile than that of a fund with a more diverse portfolio. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the Japanese market. The Japanese economy is heavily dependent on international trade and may be adversely affected by protectionist measures, competition from emerging economies, political tensions with its trading partners and their economic conditions, natural disasters and commodity prices. Further, the TSE or JASDAQ has the right to suspend trading in any security traded thereon. The Japanese government or the regulators in Japan may also implement policies that may affect the Japanese financial markets.

may also implement policies that may affect the Japanese financial markets. The base currency of the Fund is JPY but the trading currency of the Fund is in HKD. The Net Asset Value of the Fund and its performance may be affected unfavourably by fluctuations in the exchange rates between these currencies and the base currency and by changes in exchange rate controls.

The Index Calculation Agent calculates and maintains the Index. If the Index Calculation Agent ceases to act as index calculation agent in respect of the Index, the Index Provider may not be able to immediately find a successor index calculation agent with the requisite expertise or resources and any new appointment may not be on equivalent terms or of similar quality. There is a risk that the operations of the Index may be disrupted which may adversely affect the operations and performance of the Fund.

As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund. The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from redemption requests.

The trading price of the Units on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong is driven by market factors such as the demand and supply of the Units. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's Net Asset Value.

is driven by market factors such as the demand and supply of the Units. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's Net Asset Value. Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 ETF (the ""Fund's"") seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Mirae Asset Global Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index (the "Index").

The Index is a new index. The Index has minimal operating history by which investors can evaluate its previous performance. There can be no assurance as to the performance of the Index. The Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history. The Index is an equal weighted index whereby the Index constituents will have the same weighting at each rebalancing (but not between each rebalancing) regardless of its size or market capitalisation based on the methodology of the Index.

The Fund's investments are concentrated in companies with a technology theme. Many of the companies with a high business exposure to a technology theme have a relatively short operating history. Technology companies are often characterised by relatively higher volatility in price performance when compared to other economic sectors. Companies in the technology sector also face intense competition, and there may also be substantial government intervention, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Rapid changes could render obsolete the products and services offered by these companies. These companies are also subject to the risks of loss or impairment of intellectual property rights or licences, cyber security risks resulting in undesirable legal, financial, operational and reputational consequences.

The Fund's investments are concentrated in companies in the technology sector. The Fund's value may be more volatile than that of a fund with a more diverse portfolio. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the technology sector.

The number of constituents of the Index is fixed at 10. The Fund by tracking the Index may have a more concentrated investment portfolio than it would have held if tracking an index with a higher number of constituents, leading to higher risks of volatility.

Underlying investments of the Fund may be denominated in currencies other than the base currency of the Fund. In addition, the base currency of the Fund is USD but the trading currency of the Fund is in HKD. The Net Asset Value of the Fund and its performance may be affected unfavourably by fluctuations in the exchange rates between these currencies and the base currency and by changes in exchange rate controls.

As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund. The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from redemption requests.

The trading price of the Units on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as the demand and supply of the Units. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's Net Asset Value.

Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

