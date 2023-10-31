Mirae Asset Securities Appoints Jung Ho Rhee as Vice Chairman

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Securities announced the appointment of Jung Ho Rhee as Vice Chairman, effective 1 November 2023. In this role, Jung Ho will lead Mirae Asset Securities' international businesses, develop and execute the firm's global strategic objectives, and deepen its presence in key markets worldwide with a focus on wealth management, investment banking and trading franchises. He will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Securities (HK) Limited and will be based in Hong Kong.

Jungho Rhee, Vice Chairman, Head of Global Business, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Securities (HK)

Jung Ho has held numerous leadership positions during his 23-year career at Mirae Asset Financial Group and played a pivotal role in growing Mirae Asset's international business operations. From 2012 to 2022 he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited and Head of Asia Pacific of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. In that role, he drove significant growth across the firm's key product groups, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, alternatives, and built client relationships in Asia Pacific, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Jung Ho also possesses extensive experience as an investment professional, having served as Head of Global Asset Allocation of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group from 2011 to 2012, and Managing Director of Global Research of Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong from 2008 to 2009, respectively.

This appointment is part of wider changes being made to the management structure and leadership team of Mirae Asset Securities. After spending 26 years at Mirae Asset Financial Group, Mr. Hyun Man Choi will step down from his current position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Securities and assume an advisory role. Mr. Choi was one of the founding members of Mirae Asset and was integral in developing the firm into a global organization. Jung Ho belongs to a new cohort of leaders being elevated to succeed Mr. Choi and will strive to build on his remarkable legacy by further advancing Mirae Asset's business and corporate culture.

Mirae Asset Financial Group is a global leader in financial services with US$565 billion in assets under management worldwide. It operates more than 50 offices in 18 countries and jurisdictions across Asia Pacific, the Americas and Europe. The Group manages a globally diversified investment platform and serves clients with intelligent solutions across various asset classes.

