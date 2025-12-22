Mirae Asset's Global ETF Platform Surpasses $200 Billion In AUM, Marking a New Growth Milestone

Firm's ETF assets have doubled in recent years, reflecting its innovative ETF leadership and multi-year global expansion strategy

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments ("Mirae Asset") announced that assets under management across its global exchange traded fund (ETF) platform have surpassed $200 billion[1], marking a significant milestone in the firm's ongoing global expansion. The achievement underscores the accelerating growth of Mirae Asset's ETF business and its emergence as one of the industry's most comprehensive and innovative ETF platforms.

The crossing of the $200 billion mark follows a period of rapid growth since the platform first surpassed $100 billion in ETF assets in 2023. This expansion has been driven by strong client demand and disciplined product development across major global markets. Today, Mirae Asset offers one of the most extensive ETF lineups, ranking second globally in number of ETFs listed. Its global ETF platform brings together three established ETF brands: Global X ETFs, TIGER ETFs, and Mirae Asset ETFs, serving a diversified client base across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

In the United States, assets under management at Global X have risen sharply, and have surpassed $75 billion. Global X Canada, the fourth-largest ETF provider in Canada, continues to create value for investors, managing over $30 billion in assets. This year, Mirae Asset has achieved notable growth in both Europe and Australia. In Europe, the world's second-largest ETF market, Global X Europe has exceeded $5 billion in assets within just five years of its first ETF launch. Global X Australia, the firm's most recent ETF acquisition, is expected to surpass $10 billion in assets under management by the end of the year.

Mirae Asset's ETF capabilities are anchored in a deep understanding of the structural trends shaping global markets and evolving investor needs. Demand has been particularly strong for strategies offering targeted exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and defence, reflecting investors' growing interest in forward-looking thematic opportunities. This momentum has been complemented by the firm's broad suite of covered call strategies, which offer a differentiated source of income, and its diversified commodity range, including gold, silver, and uranium. Together, these areas have reinforced Mirae Asset's position as a leading provider of dynamic, research-driven exposures for investors worldwide.

"As ETFs become an increasingly central part of portfolio construction, investors are looking for providers with scale, depth and a long-term commitment to product innovation," said Young Kim, Chief Global Officer at Mirae Asset Global Investments. "Surpassing $200 billion in ETF assets is a meaningful milestone for our group, but more importantly, it reflects the confidence clients place in Mirae Asset and Global X. We remain focused on delivering research-driven products, supported by best-in-class execution, across our global ETF platform."

Mirae Asset's current position reflects a well-balanced combination of strategic acquisitions and targeted organic growth. The firm launched TIGER ETFs in Korea in 2006 and in 2011 became the first Korean asset manager to list an ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, signaling its full-scale entry into the global ETF market. Under the leadership of Chairman and Global Strategy Officer (GSO) Hyeon Joo Park, Mirae Asset has built a leading global ETF platform through key acquisitions in high-growth markets: Horizons ETFs in Canada (now Global X Canada, 2011), Global X in the United States (2018) and ETF Securities in Australia (now Global X Australia, 2022). This external growth strategy has been powerfully complemented by sustained organic expansion across core European and Asian markets, enabling the firm to scale globally, broaden its product suite, and build a robust ETF platform that consistently exceeds expectations for asset growth and client adoption.

Mirae Asset's long-term market position reflects its philosophy of being a permanent innovator, supported by continued investment in people, technology and product development to meet evolving client objectives.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "Group") is an asset management organization with over US$342 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025.[2] The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), alternatives, and mutual funds. With over 20 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,400 employees, including more than 280 investment professionals.[3]

The Group's global ETF platform features a line-up of over 700 ETFs that offer investors high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[4] As of November 30, 2025, the group's ETFs had a combined assets under management of US$198 billion, and are listed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and the United States.[5] The Mirae Asset Financial Group has over US$754 billion in total assets under management and its business spans asset management, brokerage, insurance, and more.[6]

