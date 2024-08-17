MISS WORLD BEAUTY WITH A PURPOSE TOUR CREATES TREMENDOUS IMPACT IN SABAH, PROMOTES SABAH TOURISM

The tour, which took place over five days in July, was not merely a celebration of beauty but a powerful movement focused on humanitarian efforts, environmental conservation, and community support. Throughout their stay, the Miss World team engaged in a series of meaningful activities aimed at making a positive difference in the lives of Sabah's residents and raising global awareness about the region's unique attractions.

One of the key highlights of the tour was the Sail Malaysia Tuaran Beach Cleaning event. Mrs. Morley, Miss Pyszkova, and local dignitaries, including Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah and Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board, joined forces with dedicated volunteers led by Tuaran Rally of Sail Malaysia, Datuk Mohd Pintaz Badar and Mr. Sazli, along with teams from Shangri-la Rasa Ria Resort, MOEA, and Discover Sabah Digital. Together, they collected an impressive 402 kilograms of rubbish, showcasing a strong commitment to preserving Sabah's pristine coastline.

The Miss World team, alongside the 2024 Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan (UNK) winners and the UNK national committees led by Tindarama Joanna Datuk Kitingan, provided crucial disaster relief packages and assisted with home clean-up efforts for flood-affected homes in Kg. Pogunon. This initiative was supported by generous contributions from Discover Sabah Digital, Media Works Solutions, Everrise Supermarket, and Bataras Sdn Bhd, with the H3ROS 4x4 Club Sabah ensuring timely delivery of aid. Additionally, the Miss World Malaysia Organization has pledged to raise RM 30,000 to support the affected families.

The Miss World team's visit to the Sabah Autism Society further emphasized their dedication to supporting children with healthcare needs. They also visited the Palliative Care Association. Mrs Morley generously donated US$10,000 and US$20,000 to the Sabah Autism Society and Palliative Care Association respectively.

Facilitated and arranged by philanthropist Datuk Susan Chang, the Miss World team visited Hospital Wanita dan Kanak-kanak Likas, delivering gifts to 45 children suffering from cancer and thalassemia, and celebrated their birthdays, bringing smiles and hope to these young warriors. To support the oncology department, the team pledged a donation of RM 10,000 per year for the next three years.

Among these children, 10 had the special opportunity to attend a high tea session at the Sabah State Palace, hosted by the esteemed Yang Amat Berbahagia Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima Hajah Norlidah Binti Tan Sri R.M Jasni, The Consort of The Head Of State Of Sabah and Adviser to Nur Jauhar Foundation, and Brig Gen Datuk Haji Al Hambra Tun Juhar, Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative House and Chairman of Nur Jauhar Foundation. This event was specially organized to welcome the Miss World team.

During this heartfelt session, the Miss World team presented a donation cheque of RM 50,000, generously donated by SunStrong Entertainment to Yayasan Nur Jauhar, further highlighting their commitment to supporting disadvantaged families. SunStrong Entertainment, founded by entrepreneur Mr. Jment Lim, is also the Main Presenter of Miss World Malaysia 2024.

In their ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability, the Miss World team engaged in a tree planting activity in collaboration with Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK). The team received a warm welcome from Mr. Lifred Wong, Director General of DBKK. Alongside Mrs. Morley, Dr. Wong, and Miss Pyszkova, Datuk Susan Chang, who also serves as the Vice Chairman of MICCI Sabah, planted trees named "Miss World Trees of Hope." This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of loving nature and preserving our ecosystem for future generations. These efforts underscore the team's dedication to environmental health and sustainability.

These initiatives reflect the Miss World team's commitment to making a positive impact in communities, promoting health, hope, and environmental stewardship.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah, under the leadership of Minister YB Datuk Christina Liew, fully supported the Miss World team's five-day visit, acknowledging its importance in promoting Sabah and advancing meaningful social causes. The activities and efforts of the Miss World team will be featured in the Beauty With A Purpose documentary, highlighting the region's warm-hearted residents, stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Mrs Morley's leadership and vision have transformed the Miss World platform into a powerful force for good, impacting lives worldwide. Miss Pyszkova's participation exemplifies the role of beauty queens as symbols of hope and champions for positive change. Together, they have inspired the Sabah community and beyond to join in the mission of making the world a better place.

The Miss World Beauty With A Purpose Tour In Sabah has been a resounding success, creating a tremendous impact on the local community and effectively promoting Sabah tourism. This meaningful trip has demonstrated the power of compassion, community support, and environmental stewardship, leaving a lasting legacy in Sabah.

SOURCE HyperLive Entertainment