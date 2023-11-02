Mitra Bukalapak Enhances Socioeconomic Impacts Through Warungs' Transformed Roles

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Bukalapak's support towards micro enterprises is beyond providing technology and platforms for these business owners to grow. The company aims at improving their digital and financial literacy, as well as creating opportunities for digital upskilling. This is essential for ensuring available tech can be leveraged to create better lives in society. The objective embodies Mitra Bukalapak's commitment to contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by aligning its objectives with ESG pillars.

Established in 2018, Mitra Bukalapak, a pioneering force in the online-to-offline (O2O) business, has revolutionized millions of traditional kiosks across Indonesia. It transformed them from ordinary snack and grocery sellers to hubs for virtual products, also supplying neighboring warungs in their community.

"Mitra's transformative journey is built on our steadfast commitment to boost warungs' capabilities. We create technology that enables them to conduct their business more consciously, doing good for society and providing sustainable impacts, ranging from increased income to enhanced digital literacy," said Howard Gani, CEO Mitra Bukalapak.

With Mitra Bukalapak's app, warung owners transform into modern retailers offering 42+ virtual products, including digital and financial services. This enhances revenue streams from a diversified product range and promotes financial inclusion.

Irman from West Java has successfully transcended his conventional roles as a warung owner into a distributor agent. Now, he serves warungs around Katapang, Bandung, with stock purchase and delivery. "I can handle bulk orders efficiently with fast delivery to nearby warungs," said Irman, whose sales have surged by over 4 times, exceeding IDR 200 million monthly.

Transformation of roles is also evident in Rostina's experience, where she successfully transformed her warung into a financial inclusion and digital literacy agent. Located 6 hours away from Makassar, her warung plays a vital role in providing virtual products to her neighborhood, an area with limited access to ATMs and post offices.

On average, warung owners enjoy a threefold rise in income and an elevated standard of living upon integrating Mitra Bukalapak into their business. These positive social effects are slated to widen further as Mitra Bukalapak remains committed to enriching more communities, aligning with the SDGs aimed at fostering collective prosperity.

About Mitra Bukalapak

Mitra Bukalapak is the subsidiary of Indonesian tech company Bukalapak ("IDX:BUKA") that focuses on developing warung-tech to digitize traditional retailers and MSMEs in Indonesia.

Since its establishment in 2018, we have served more than 16.8 million Mitras nationwide. As a market leader in the online-to-offline (O2O) sector, our focus is on utilizing technology to fulfill the digital needs of business owners and Indonesian society by providing various physical, virtual, and financial products. We also simplify the supply chain and eliminate many layers of logistic processes to enhance the sustainability of micro-businesses in an effective and efficient way.

Through technological innovation and community activities, Mitra Bukalapak encourages the acceleration of business digital transformation in Indonesia.

For further information about Mitra Bukalapak, please visit https://mitra.bukalapak.com/ .

