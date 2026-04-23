Mitrade Foundation Established to Support Community and Education Initiatives Through Local Partnerships

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade Foundation, an independent corporate social responsibility (CSR) organisation, has been established to support community development and education initiatives through partnerships with local organisations.

Operating independently from Mitrade Group, the foundation works with NGOs, educational institutions, and community partners to deliver programmes that address specific local needs. Its focus areas include improving access to education, supporting community-based initiatives, and contributing to environmental sustainability efforts.

Rather than operating large-scale programmes directly, Mitrade Foundation collaborates with partners on the ground to support and expand existing initiatives. This approach allows the foundation to contribute to projects that are locally led and relevant to the communities they serve.

"We established Mitrade Foundation to support organisations already doing meaningful work within their communities. Our role is to partner with them to extend the reach and impact of these programmes," said Cheng Zhan Chua, Director of Mitrade Foundation.

The foundation will initially support projects across selected markets in Asia Pacific, with plans to expand partnerships over time.

Organisations interested in partnering with Mitrade Foundation can contact: [email protected].

About Mitrade Foundation

Mitrade Foundation is an independent corporate social responsibility initiative established to support community development, expand access to education, promote sustainability, and advance humanitarian programs in regions experiencing social or economic change.

The foundation works with local NGOs, educational institutions, and humanitarian organizations to deliver programs that are locally relevant and sustainable over time.

SOURCE Mitrade Foundation