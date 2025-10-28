MIXUE Snow King is Soaring in the Sky! Two MIXUE Snow King-themed painted airplanes Take Flight for the First Time, Spreading Happiness above the Clouds!

Inside the cabin, Snow King is everywhere—from the overhead bin, the headrest covers to the tray tables that showcase Snow King and MIXUE's classic products. MIXUE has created a fully immersive and delightful travel experience for all passengers.

During the customization of the aircraft, Snow King live-streamed the entire painting and assembling process, inviting all fans online to witness the creation of the aircraft. This hospitality doesn't just stop here. Snow King also treated the fans to an exclusive visit to MIXUE's super factory in Hainan. There, they explored every process of coffee making, from raw bean storage, roasting to packaging. Fans gained a deeper understanding of how MIXUE delivers high-quality, affordable, and authentic beverages. They expressed that the firsthand visit deepened their fondness of MIXUE and Snow King!

"I love you, You love me, MIXUE ice cream&tea"—this is more than just a slogan of the brand. This catchy phrase reflects MIXUE's commitment to creating sweet and delightful moments through innovative spaces and occasions. On social media, netizens have been buzzing with excitement about the "Snow King" themed painted aircraft, leaving enthusiastic comments like:

-"Snow King is really leveling up! I'm going to pick this flight next time!"

-"Snow King can fly now!"

-"Snow King, what other surprises do you have in store for us?"

In the future, passengers aboard MIXUE's Snow King-themed airplane will not only be able to enjoy MIXUE's beverages on the ground but also be surrounded by Snow King's adorable image above the clouds. Each journey will promise them a memorable, sweet adventure, spreading joy to every corner of the trip.

