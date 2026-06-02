Mizuho becomes First Japanese Bank to Adopt SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity Solution

Strengthening Mizuho's position as a leading transaction bank through SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG), one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the world, announced a strategic alliance with SAP (NYSE: SAP), a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, to become the first Japanese bank to adopt SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity.

SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity enables corporates to connect with multiple banks through a single, standardized channel, streamlining connectivity across diverse banking relationships. As a member bank, Mizuho will be directly accessible to corporates already connected to SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity, enabling immediate and seamless integration. This partnership positions Mizuho in the expanding ecosystem of global corporates, advancing embedded banking capabilities and fostering efficiency and seamless connectivity.

Koichi Zaiki, Senior Managing Executive Officer, CEO for Asia Pacific, Mizuho Bank, said, "As the first Japanese bank with SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity, we are enhancing our ability to serve corporate clients through a more streamlined and standardized connectivity. This initiative enables corporates to integrate with Mizuho seamlessly within their existing treasury ecosystems – supporting greater flexibility, faster onboarding and increased agility in managing day-to-day treasury operations."

"Our agreement with SAP underscores Mizuho's commitment to innovation and represents an important step in our progression toward embedded finance", said Ashutosh Kumar, Head of Transaction banking for Asia Pacific, Mizuho Bank. "It strengthens how we deliver value to clients and reinforces our position as a forward-looking transaction banking partner of choice across Asia Pacific."

Verena Siow, Regional Business Suite Leader for SAP Asia Pacific, said, "Mizuho's adoption of SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity marks a significant step forward in how it supports its customers' day-to-day operations. By enabling straight-through payment processing, and providing real-time visibility and automated data flows, this solution allows Mizuho to help organizations manage liquidity more effectively and stay agile in today's highly interconnected and evolving financial landscape. We are proud to partner with Mizuho Bank on this journey, strengthening its capabilities and expanding its impact across Asia Pacific."

With SAP customers generating 84% of total global commerce, Mizuho's adoption of SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity marks a significant step in enhancing its global transaction banking capabilities. As corporates increasingly seek bank-agnostic, efficient and secure connectivity solutions, the alliance positions Mizuho to better support clients operating across multiple markets and banking relationships.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest, full-service financial institutions in the world, with approximately 65,000 employees, over 150 years of banking experience, and assets of approximately JPY 226 trillion on a consolidated basis. We have a global network encompassing financial and business centers in over 120 countries around the world, in addition to a nationwide network and one of the largest customer bases in Japan.

Rooted in some of the largest, most influential financial institutions in Japanese history, Mizuho has been an important part of our clients' growth for more than a century. Our financial strength, expertise, client focused values, and unwavering support makes Mizuho a trusted banking partner.

As a full-service financial group, we combine extensive industry and local market expertise, a broad geographic presence, and a comprehensive range of financing and advisory solutions. Our services include corporate, syndicated and project finance, and cover loan and debt capital markets, that address both industry and client needs.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Mizuho Bank, Ltd.