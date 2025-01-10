MLove's Rangers Series Shines at CES 2025, Redefining Music Experiences
10 Jan, 2025, 17:53 CST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MLove, a leading audio brand, made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show 2025, unveiling its groundbreaking Rangers series of performance audio systems. Designed seamlessly to blend music listening, Karaoke and instruments performance, the Rangers series is perfect for diverse scenes – family parties, street performances or solos. MLove studies deeply into the users' needs, providing a meticulous and joyful musical journey with cutting-edge technology.
Innovative Features
The Rangers series boasts a range of innovative features tailored to meet diverse needs. The speakers are equipped with multiple channels for wired/wireless microphones and instruments, each of which offers independent tone control for unparalleled customization. Furthermore, the built-in EQs and reverb presets allow users to fine-tune their sound in use, delivering professional-grade audio. The Rangers series also supports wireless/wired recording and live streaming, OTG music playback and reverse charging, delivering an immersive experience for the users and audience.
Retro Design, Portable Performance
Beyond its excellent sound and features, MLove has placed a strong emphasis on aesthetics and portability. The Rangers series features a retro-inspired design with a leather-textured finish, a sturdy metal handle, and elegant aluminum panels, making the speaker both stylish and easy to carry. Each set includes a high definition all-in-one metal UHF wireless microphone, ensuring crystal-clear audio for solo or street acts.
Innovation and Emotional Connection
At MLove, we believe that SOUND CONNECTS US. Our passion for innovation drives us to push the boundaries of audio technology. Each speaker under MLove is meticulously tuned to deliver well-balanced sound, with deep bass, clear highs, and articulate vocals. We strive to capture the emotion and vigour back each note, providing an unparalleled musical experience.
MLove is committed to deeply integrating music into everyday life. Every MLove speaker is a testament to the beauty of life, fostering a stronger connection between people and nature through sound.
About MLove
MLove offers a wide range of products, including Rangers Karaoke speakers, retro home audio, and portable outdoor speakers. We are dedicated to constantly providing high-quality products and exceptional services to customers worldwide.
We look forward to building long-lasting partnerships with customers globally, together creating a new chapter of lifestyle with music.
Contact Information
Heidi Zhang
International Sales Manager
Cell +86-13823565753
Email: [email protected]
Contact Information
Jeff Hu
International Sales Manager
Cell +86-17722692969
Email: [email protected]
