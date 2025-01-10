LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MLove, a leading audio brand, made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show 2025, unveiling its groundbreaking Rangers series of performance audio systems. Designed seamlessly to blend music listening, Karaoke and instruments performance, the Rangers series is perfect for diverse scenes – family parties, street performances or solos. MLove studies deeply into the users' needs, providing a meticulous and joyful musical journey with cutting-edge technology.

Innovative Features



MLove’s Rangers Series Shines at CES 2025, Redefining Music Experiences

The Rangers series boasts a range of innovative features tailored to meet diverse needs. The speakers are equipped with multiple channels for wired/wireless microphones and instruments, each of which offers independent tone control for unparalleled customization. Furthermore, the built-in EQs and reverb presets allow users to fine-tune their sound in use, delivering professional-grade audio. The Rangers series also supports wireless/wired recording and live streaming, OTG music playback and reverse charging, delivering an immersive experience for the users and audience.

Retro Design, Portable Performance



Beyond its excellent sound and features, MLove has placed a strong emphasis on aesthetics and portability. The Rangers series features a retro-inspired design with a leather-textured finish, a sturdy metal handle, and elegant aluminum panels, making the speaker both stylish and easy to carry. Each set includes a high definition all-in-one metal UHF wireless microphone, ensuring crystal-clear audio for solo or street acts.

Innovation and Emotional Connection



At MLove, we believe that SOUND CONNECTS US. Our passion for innovation drives us to push the boundaries of audio technology. Each speaker under MLove is meticulously tuned to deliver well-balanced sound, with deep bass, clear highs, and articulate vocals. We strive to capture the emotion and vigour back each note, providing an unparalleled musical experience.

MLove is committed to deeply integrating music into everyday life. Every MLove speaker is a testament to the beauty of life, fostering a stronger connection between people and nature through sound.

About MLove



MLove offers a wide range of products, including Rangers Karaoke speakers, retro home audio, and portable outdoor speakers. We are dedicated to constantly providing high-quality products and exceptional services to customers worldwide.

We look forward to building long-lasting partnerships with customers globally, together creating a new chapter of lifestyle with music.

Contact Information

Heidi Zhang

International Sales Manager

Cell +86-13823565753

Email: [email protected]

Contact Information

Jeff Hu

International Sales Manager

Cell +86-17722692969

Email: [email protected]

