MM Century Wins Esteemed ESG Positive Impact Award in Waste Management Category

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MM Century Sdn. Bhd. (MM Century), a leading environmental management solutions provider, proudly announces its triumph at the ESG Positive Impact Awards 2023, honouring it as the Gold Winner of the Waste Management category. This prestigious accolade marks a significant milestone in MM Century's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in environmental management.

MM Century Sdn. Bhd. (MM Century), a leading environmental management solutions provider, proudly announces its triumph at the ESG Positive Impact Awards 2023, honouring it as the Gold Winner of the Waste Management category. This prestigious accolade marks a significant milestone in MM Century’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in environmental management.

The ESG Positive Impact Awards, organised by The Star, celebrate organisations demonstrating exemplary practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. MM Century was nominated in the Waste Management category for the first time, recognising innovative methods that successfully reduce, recycle, and responsibly dispose of solid waste. This recognition highlights MM Century's dedication to sustainable waste management and its pivotal role in creating a greener future.

Ashok Kumar Rangayah, Executive Director of MM Century, said this achievement is not just an accolade but a reflection of the mission that drives the company. "Our approach to waste management has always been grounded in the belief that sustainability is not an optional extra – it's a necessity. We see waste as more than just a byproduct to be discarded; it's a resource that, when managed correctly, can contribute to a healthier environment and a more robust economy. We are honoured to receive this recognition and are motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable waste management.

A Legacy of Environmental Sustainability and Innovation

MM Century's journey began 40 years ago when it was established as Mariaye Metal. Since its establishment as Mariaye Metal in 1982, MM Century has grown from a humble metal trader into a comprehensive environmental management solutions provider. The company has become a trailblazer in the industry, offering tailor-made solutions that help businesses optimise their waste management processes while promoting environmental sustainability.

The company's approach to waste management is driven by its core purpose: to assist regulatory-compliant organisations in Malaysia committed to sustainable waste management by collaborating with relevant environmental management companies globally. The company's sophisticated software, advanced machinery, and comprehensive logistics infrastructure enable it to maximise the recovery value of waste and improve profitability for all stakeholders. This approach supports businesses in achieving their environmental goals and contributes to the more considerable global effort to combat climate change.

The award-winning initiatives at MM Century have led to tangible results, including significant reductions in pollutants, enhanced natural ecosystems, and improved waste management efficiency by working hand-in-hand with its clients, MM Century crafts structured and phased execution plans that meet regulatory compliance and environmental standards, ensuring that both short-term targets and long-term impacts are achieved.

A Humble Celebration of Success

While MM Century celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains humble and acknowledges the collective effort required to reach this milestone. "This award is not just a win for MM Century; it is a win for our clients, partners, and community," said Ashok Kumar Rangayah. "We are deeply grateful to The Star and the panel of judges for recognising our efforts. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of our incredible team and the unwavering support of our clients and stakeholders."

As MM Century looks to the future, the company is committed to continuing its leadership in sustainable waste management. The recognition from the ESG Positive Impact Awards further strengthens its resolve to innovate and implement solutions that make a lasting positive impact on the environment.

About MM Century

MM Century is an environmental management solution provider specialising in sustainable waste management. Since its establishment as a metal trader in 1982, MM Century has kept up to date on the industry's latest tools and techniques to offer the best to our valued customers. Using extensive industry experience, MM Century's professional team will collect, analyse, manage, and implement solutions tailored to each customer's needs and requirements. With vast expertise and a comprehensive approach, MM Century helps numerous established organisations stand out in their market and reach their sustainability goals.

For more information, please visit www.mmcentury.com .

SOURCE MM Century Sdn. Bhd.