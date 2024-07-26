MMA Global Hosts First-Ever AI in Marketing Conference in APAC

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the Asia-Pacific region, MMA Global is organizing a conference centered on AI in marketing, titled the MMA AI Leadership Coalition (ALC) Summit 2024. Vietnam has been selected to host this significant and strategic event in Ho Chi Minh City on August 22, 2024. The conference will attract over 700 participants, including marketing experts and C-level executives from advertising companies, media agencies, brands, AI startups, and MarTech, AdTech, and FinTech companies applying AI technology within APAC and globally. The MMA ALC Summit 2024 promises to deliver numerous insights and the latest updates, providing wide-ranging opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

An Unmissable Experience at MMA ALC Summit 2024

With the theme "The Forefront of AI Innovation in Marketing," this event will be a focal point for discussions on AI advancements in the marketing industry. It will explore strategies to enhance competitive advantage through technology and the effective application of AI in marketing.

Exploring AI's Power in Marketing

In recent years, AI has transformed marketing operations, enabling businesses to personalize, optimize, and predict more effectively. Consequently, "Leveraging Technological Transformation and Artificial Intelligence for Strategic Advantage" is anticipated to be a highly attractive discussion topic at the MMA ALC Summit 2024. Additionally, discussions will focus on strategic aspects of the AI era, including:

New Age Trends in Programmatic Advertising with AI.

Navigating the New Frontier: AI's Profound Impact on Content Dynamics.

Intelligent Effectiveness: Measuring the ROI of AI in Optimization & Personalization.

AI Case Studies: How AI is revolutionizing marketing with cutting-edge innovations and real-world applications.

In addition to presentations by speakers from Vietnam and APAC, attendees of the MMA ALC Summit 2024 will experience various AI applications, solutions, and techniques showcased by marketing technology companies. The AI Experience Hall, featuring AI in Marketing reports and research conducted by MMA Global worldwide, will be unveiled for the first time, offering new insights and perspectives on AI's influence in the marketing industry in the 4.0 era.

Key Activities at the Conference:

Thought Leadership Topics on AI in Marketing & AI-Powered Marketing Case Studies : In-depth discussion sessions led by industry experts covering the current state of AI applications in businesses, especially in marketing, and exploring new trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of AI applications.

: In-depth discussion sessions led by industry experts covering the current state of AI applications in businesses, especially in marketing, and exploring new trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of AI applications. Flashbiz Connect : Opportunities for 1:1 interaction between brands and solution providers, initiating potential collaborations on developing new marketing technologies and applying AI in marketing within businesses.

: Opportunities for 1:1 interaction between brands and solution providers, initiating potential collaborations on developing new marketing technologies and applying AI in marketing within businesses. AI Experience Hall : Showcasing all research projects, reports, frameworks, and guidelines on AI applications in marketing conducted by MMA globally over the past year.

: Showcasing all research projects, reports, frameworks, and guidelines on AI applications in marketing conducted by MMA globally over the past year. Exhibitors' Booths : Featuring AI-powered marketing solutions from event partners, providing marketers with information and options to enhance the effectiveness of AI applications in advertising campaigns.

: Featuring AI-powered marketing solutions from event partners, providing marketers with information and options to enhance the effectiveness of AI applications in advertising campaigns. Premiere Executive Connect (PEC): An evening cocktail party for VIP guests and speakers, offering a relaxed environment to converse and connect, sharing experiences and knowledge about AI business management and future directions.

As a pioneering and strategic event, the MMA ALC Summit 2024 is set to energize the marketing and technology sectors with practical activities, in-depth knowledge, and contributions from leading speakers across APAC. This is an experience that marketers and elite leaders cannot afford to miss in 2024. For more details and registration, visit: [MMA ALC Summit 2024] (https://www.mmaglobal.com/MMA-ALC-Summit-2024).

For more details and registration, visit: https://www.mmaglobal.com/MMA-ALC-Summit-2024.

About MMA ALC – AI Leadership Coalition

ALC is the world's largest association where marketers from over 150 top companies focus on responsibly and effectively applying AI in marketing. The association aims to revolutionize marketing by advancing AI adoption through focused research groups and application reports (Think Tank).

Recognizing AI's transformative potential, ALC is dedicated to driving business growth, creating personalized experiences, and enhancing operational efficiency in marketing through strategic AI adoption. By establishing the AI Strategy Council, ALC has demonstrated significant performance improvements, noting up to a +260% increase in digital marketing effectiveness. The MMA AI Leadership Coalition includes over 200 forward-thinking marketing leaders from 150+ companies who recognize that embracing AI goes beyond staying ahead of the curve. It is about harnessing the most important technological revolution of this decade to achieve unparalleled success. The MMA AI Leadership Coalition serves as a platform where marketers can explore, experiment, and execute groundbreaking AI initiatives that push the boundaries of what marketing can achieve.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of MMA AI Leadership Coalition (ALC) Summit 2024.

CONTACT: Lily Nguyen, [email protected]

