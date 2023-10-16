MMA Impact Vietnam 2023 returns with a fascinating theme: AI-Powered Business Innovation: Navigating Impact
MMA Impact returns triumphantly with a hot topic: "AI-Powered Business Innovation: Navigating Impact." This return is causing consternation in the marketing industry since this year's major event on contemporary marketing is expected to bring forward essential subjects in the profession.
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Impact, an annual worldwide event held by MMA Global, is regarded as a "monumental event" keenly anticipated by the marketing industry. This event, which is scheduled to take place on October 26, 2023, at the InterContinental Saigon Hotel, will represent a big step forward in MMA Global's adventure in Vietnam as well as the amazing growth of contemporary marketing in the Vietnamese market.
MMA Impact 2023 is drawing several C-level executives and high-ranking managers from big local and worldwide businesses, building on the success of past seasons. Over 400 people are anticipated to attend, representing big companies such as Abbott, Coca-Cola, Grab, Masan, SABECO, Samsung, Suntory Pepsico, Unilever, and others.
MMA Impact 2023, in particular, is an event where top industry executives come, engage, and discuss the newest ideas and initiatives. In addition to the most in-depth insights in the area, the event offers a stimulating venue for energetic networking and business matchmaking. Attendees will get the opportunity to meet industry executives, managers, and marketing specialists, establish partnerships, and explore collaborative prospects.
Explore the trending themes at MMA Impact 2023.
The persistent excitement around MMA Impact 2023 is not a coincidence. Top executives and recognized specialists will give profound insights into many sectors from multi-dimensional views. This is the time for marketers to reflect on the industry's developments over the last year and plan their company for 2024.
The speakers will dig into topical subjects related to contemporary marketing. This year, three in-depth conversation topics will be held concurrently in three different rooms throughout the afternoon. Attendees may choose their preferred room and theme depending on their preferences.
- Room 1- Commerce & AI Transformation Nexus: Artificial Intelligence, the Future of Commerce, Retail Communication, and Revolution are keywords that will be repeated in room 1, focusing on how technology in this era transforms marketing.
- Room 2 - Smarties Spotlights & Innovation-Powered AI: Attendees will review and hear expert analyses of the most outstanding advertising campaigns of the year listed in the Smarties nominations, ranging from leading companies to rising startups. Complex challenges and the seamless collaboration between human creativity and technology to find solutions will be shared.
- Room 3 - Marketing Mastermind & Branding Symposium: Bringing a breath of fresh air along with diversity in content, the keynote and panel discussion will span from Financial Technology and advertising Strategy to Data-Driven Decision-Making. Mainly is the exclusive sharing from Kantar on Brand Rankings.
Aside from these topical themes, MMA Impact 2023 provides a chance to learn the success secrets of award-winning marketing strategies at Smarties Awards Vietnam 2023.
On the same day as the MMA Impact 2023 event, marketers will meet for the SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 to award the year's top campaigns and to highlight innovation and diversity in the marketing sector in Vietnam.
SMARTIES AWARDS 2023 - VIETNAM SHORTLIST
PURPOSE DRIVEN MARKETING
Brand Purpose / Activism
- GENERALI VIETNAM and DENTSU X / DENTSU
GENERALI - THUONG MINH MOT TI, CHO DOI NHU Y
- Nestlé Vietnam and Ogilvy & Mather Vietnam
HOW A VALUE OF SPORT BROKE A TRADITIONAL VIETNAMESE PREJUDICE ABOUT SUCCESS
- Biti's and dentsu Redder
How Biti's a footwear brand proves its national brand position by celebrating 40 years of Vietnam progress in 1.6 seconds
- Nestlé and Ogilvy & Mather Vietnam
How Maggi Preserves the Cultural Heritage Of Vietnam Through Local Ingredients Across 63 Provinces
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
KINH DO See Kinh Do Give Tet
- Kimberly Clark and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
Kotex Fights Back Period Stigma - Bloody Awesome Series
- Cho Tot and Cho Tot
New Lease of Secondhand
Diversity & Inclusion
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
GrabConnect - Digitalising Vietnam's Farm-to-Door Supply Chain
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
KINH DO See Kinh Do Give Tet
- L'Oreal and Starcom
L'OREAL Chính Nữ 2.0
- L'OREAL VIETNAM and XYZ SAIGON
MAYBELLINE 3.0 - EVERY FLAW IS A 10
- Nestlé and Publicis Groupe / Publicis Worldwide
NESCAFÉ CAFÉ VIỆT Strong Coffee for Strong-minded Men
- Samsung and Leo Burnett
SAMSUNG QLED Work Cup
Social Impact Marketing
- ABBOTT/ Ensure Gold and Publicis Worldwide / Publicis Worldwide VietNam
ENSURE GOLD Go Ahead Stronger, Together
- Biti's and dentsu Redder
How Biti's a footwear brand proves its national brand position by celebrating 40 years of Vietnam progress in 1.6 seconds
- Bayer and Carnival Entertainment
Igniting the Agricultural Revolution Bayer Vietnam Leads the Way!
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
MYNAME Promocodes - Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers
- Samsung and Leo Burnett
SAMSUNG QLED Work Cup
- Samsung and ASATSU-DK VIETNAM INC
Samsung Sustainability Campaign 2023
- Techcombank and CLICKMEDIA / CLICKMEDIA JSC
Techcombank Marathon 2022
MARKETING IMPACT
Brand Experience
- Grab Vietnam and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
Grab Weather Rescue - A Novo "Skincare" Solution For This Summer
- GHTK and dentsu Redder
How GHTK disrupted the last-mile delivery category in Vietnam with the repositioning campaign of high empathy to their customer
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
LU Mother's Day
- Cho Tot and Cho Tot
New Lease of Secondhand
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo
- Thread & Needle (Kim Chỉ) Agency and Thread & Needle (Kim Chỉ) Agency
Panasonic Indoor Air Quality Communication Campaign
- Samsung and Leo Burnett
SAMSUNG GALAXY A The Ungaming Gaming Campaign
Instant Impact / Promotion
- Lotteria and GrabAds / GrabAds Vietnam
Blending brand and performance marketing, Lotteria differentiate in a competitive market
- Heineken and Leo Burnett
HEINEKEN SILVER Cancel Proof
- Vietnam International Bank and TKL Corporation
How The Masked Singer VN successfully vocalize VIB's brand message and enrich its customers experience
- Nutifood Company and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
Nutifood GrowPLUS+ Super Mom
- Samsung and Starcom
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z Curate Your Flex Mode
- Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) / Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company
"Choose your own offer, Shine your way forever" Campaign
- Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company
"God of Wealth season, Spread fortune comes prosperity" Campaign
Customer Journey Marketing - Lead Generation / CRM
- ABBOTT/ Ensure Gold and Spark Foundry
ENSURE GOLD - Go Ahead Stronger, Together
- ABBOTT and Hakuhodo SAC
ENSURE GOLD VU LAN 2022 CAMPAIGN – An emotional journey to regain user recruitment momentum
- Heineken and Leo Burnett
HEINEKEN SILVER From Gems to Silver
- Pernod Ricard and Dentsu Creative
Pernod Ricard: Raising the bar 11x on Lifetime value
- TECHCOMBANK and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
TECHCOMBANK CASA
- Vietjet and PMAX
VIETJET - Personalization with Real-time Data
Product and / or Service Launch
- Sabeco and Ogilvy Vietnam
BSG Chill - Turning Around A Beer Brand By Not Acting Like A Beer Brand
- URC Vietnam and Leo Burnett
C2 Why Overheat?
- L'OREAL VIETNAM and XYZ SAIGON
MAYBELLINE 3.0 - EVERY FLAW IS A 10
- Perfetti Van Melle and Wavemaker
Mentos Fanta Limited Edition Launch - The Most Unexpected Collaboration Ever
- Nestlé and Publicis Groupe / Publicis Worldwide
NESCAFÉ CAFÉ VIỆT Strong Coffee for Strong-minded Men
- HEINEKEN VIETNAM BREWERY LIMITED COMPANY and Dentsu Redstar / DENTSU REDSTAR
TIGER SOJU INFUSED LAGER LAUNCH: ASIAN EXPLOSION IN A BOTTLE
Real Time Marketing
- Grab Vietnam and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
Grab Weather Rescue - A Novo "Skincare" Solution For This Summer
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
Grab x Google Travel Bravely
- Heineken and Leo Burnett
HEINEKEN SILVER Cancel Proof
- Grab and Grab
Highland Coffee treats after every Grab Ride: CRM cross-selling with a twist
- L'Oréal Viet Nam and MMS Vietnam / TikTok Pte. Ltd.
L'OREAL PARIS HYALURONIC ACID (HA) REVITALIFT LIVESTREAM MARATHON
- HEINEKEN VIETNAM BREWERY LIMITED COMPANY and DENTSU REDSTAR
TIGER CRYSMAS
- Vietjet and PMAX
VIETJET - Personalization with Real-time Data
IMPACT MEDIA
Omnichannel Marketing
- Sabeco and EssenceMediacom Vietnam
BSG Lager Tet 2023 - 63 is 1
- Amazon Global Selling and PMAX
Go Further & Grow Bigger
- Heineken and Leo Burnett
HEINEKEN SILVER Cancel Proof
- Techcombank and dentsu Redder
How Techcombank made the promotion A CELEBRITY itself & became the most sought after bank-made celebrity this Tet?
- VNGGames and VNG
Kiem The Originnovation: How a Remake Game Rises to Mobile Domination
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo
Cross Digital Media Marketing
- Nestlé Vietnam and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
"QUIET" NATURE REGENERATES YOUR "LOUD" LIFE
- Sabeco and EssenceMediacom Vietnam
BSG Lager Tet 2023 - 63 is 1
- FORD and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
DATA – NEXT-GEN ENGINE
- Anheuser-Busch InBev and dentsu Redder
How Beck's Ice achieved a phenomenal growth with a small budget campaign in a media overwhelming beer category in VN?
- Vietnam International Bank and TKL Corporation
How The Masked Singer VN successfully vocalize VIB's brand message and enrich its customers experience
- L'Oreal and Starcom
L'OREAL PARIS Building The #1 Serum
Social Media Marketing
- Nestle and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
Connecting with Nature, Regenerating the Youth - LaVie's success story
- ABBOTT and Hakuhodo SAC
ENSURE GOLD 2022 VU LAN CAMPAIGN – Insight Driven Campaign to Inspire Caregivers' Action
- Nestlé and Publicis Worldwide / Publicis Groupe
NESCAFÉ Đi-tox
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo
- PNJ and PNJ
Trao nhau khoanh khac, Ghi dau mot doi
Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing
- SAIGON BEER-ALCOHOL-BEVERAGE CORPORATION (SABECO) and T&A Ogilvy
Bia Saigon Chill | The Chill Fest 2023 | An experiential community platform for all chillers united
- GHTK and dentsu Redder
How GHTK creates the highest top of mind consideration & emotional appreciation among small medium online merchants community
- Techcombank and dentsu Redder
How Techcombank Inspire achieved the highest TOM by truly staying connected and speaking out young consumer mindset: WHY NOT?
- L'Oreal and STARCOM VIETNAM
L'OREAL PARIS Skin Lab Show
- Nestlé and Publicis Worldwide / Publicis Groupe
NESCAFÉ Đi-tox
- Samsung and Starcom
SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 Make Your Epic Moments More Desirable
- Vietnam Airlines and Novaon Digital
SPACE TO SPEAK YOUNG MIND
Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports
- Bayer Vietnam and EssenceMediacom Vietnam
2PM Positive Ride
- Samsung and CircusDigital
8KING ĐẠI CHIẾN
- Google and Dentsu Creative
Google: Defeating cyber Bad Friends together
- Techcombank and dentsu Redder
How Techcombank gamified transaction experiences, turning their bank app into the first banking entertainment loyalty hub?
- Samsung and Leo Burnett
SAMSUNG GALAXY A The Ungaming Gaming Campaign
- VNGGames and Appier
VNG's Remarkable Journey: Transforming Mobile Gaming with Thien Long Bat Bo 2 and Fostering Unparalleled Brand Loyalty
EMERGING TECH MARKETING
Data Insights / Contextual Marketing
- The Coca-Cola Company and EssenceMediacom Vietnam
Beating the Heat with Context and Content
- Nestlé Vietnam and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
HOW LA VIE 19 LITERS TRANSFORMS ITS BUSINESS MODEL
- Vietjet Air and AKA DIGITAL VIETNAM
Leverage Zero & First Party Data to Grow at Scale
- Pernod Ricard and Dentsu Creative
Pernod Ricard: Raising the bar 11x on Lifetime value
- Samsung and Starcom
SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 Make Your Epic Moments More Desirable
- HEINEKEN VIETNAM BREWERY LIMITED COMPANY and DENTSU REDSTAR
Strongbow Festive 2023 - THE CULTURAL LEAP OF AN OUT-CIDER
- VNGGames and INNITY SOFTWARE AND ADVERTISING COMPANY LIMITED
Vo Lam Truyen Ky MAX – Programmatic Marketing to the MAX
Programmatic
- Sabeco and EssenceMediaCom Vietnam
Driving Brewing Credentials for Bia Saigon Through AI Powered Programmatic
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
Grab x Google Travel Bravely
- VNGGames and VNG
Kiem The Originnovation: Programmatic in Action
- Samsung and Starcom
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z Curate Your Flex Mode
- Audi Vietnam and TenMax Ad Tech Lab
TenMax & Audi - Driving High-End Results with High-Impact Ads. Audi Gains 200% in CTR with 90% Less Cost
- HEINEKEN VIETNAM BREWERY LIMITED COMPANY and Dentsu Redstar / DENTSU REDSTAR
TIGER SOJU INFUSED LAGER LAUNCH: IGNITE THE ASIAN COLLISION EXPERIENCE
Experimental / Innovation Technology
- Perfetti Van Melle and Wavemaker
Alpenliebe Powderfilled campaign
- AkzoNobel and Carnival Entertainment / Carnival
Dulux - Enjoy the moment - Painting AI Dreams
- Larue ( Heineken Vietnam) and Dentsu Redstar Vietnam / Ureka Media
LarueOKE 2023
- HOZO and Pencil Group Joint Stock Company
MICHAU & DAMSAN: PROMOTE FULL ESSENCE OF HOZO INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
OREO Lucky Twist
- Shell and CLICKMEDIA JSC
Shell Rimula - Ride on Father, Ride on Children
Spatial / AR / VR / NFT / Metaverse Tech
- Perfetti Van Melle and Wavemaker
Alpenliebe Powderfilled campaign
- The Coca-Cola Company and EssenceMediacom Vietnam
Beating the Heat with Context and Content
- HOZO and Pencil Group Joint Stock Company
MICHAU & DAMSAN: PROMOTE FULL ESSENCE OF HOZO INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
- HEINEKEN VIETNAM BREWERY LIMITED COMPANY and Dentsu Redstar
TIGER CRYSTAL RAVE - THE FIRST-EVER PHYGITAL MUSIC EXPERIENCE TO LEAD & BREAK BEER CONVENTION TO THE YOUNGSTERS
E-COMMERCE MARKETING
Live (Streaming) E-commerce
- NESTLÉ VIETNAM and AnyMind Group, Vietnam
How Starbucks At Home - A Premium Instant coffee mix pioneered the full-funnel influencer approach to drive astonishing results
- L'Oréal Viet Nam and MMS Vietnam / TikTok Pte. Ltd.
L'OREAL PARIS HYALURONIC ACID (HA) REVITALIFT LIVESTREAM MARATHON
- Amorepacific and meLive
Laneige entering live commerce in Vietnam
- Samsung and Starcom
SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 Make Your Epic Moments More Desirable
Integrated Ecommerce Innovation
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
GrabConnect - Digitalising Vietnam's Farm-to-Door Supply Chain
- Heineken and Leo Burnett
HEINEKEN SILVER From Gems to Silver
- Nestlé Vietnam and Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
HOW LA VIE 19 LITERS TRANSFORMS ITS BUSINESS MODEL
- L'Oréal Viet Nam and MMS Vietnam / TikTok Pte. Ltd.
L'OREAL PARIS HYALURONIC ACID (HA) REVITALIFT LIVESTREAM MARATHON
- Samsung and Starcom
SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 Make Your Epic Moments More Desirable
- Shiseido and Wavemaker
Shiseido 150th Anniversary campaign on Lazada
O2O / New Retail / Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels
- The Coca-Cola Company and EssenceMediacom Vietnam
An Epic Promo - An Epic FOMO
- Viet Thai International and Interspace Vietnam
COST-PER-PROMOTION Model: Mar-Tech-Com All-in-One Solution
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
GrabConnect - Digitalising Vietnam's Farm-to-Door Supply Chain
- Grab and Grab
Highland Coffee treats after every Grab Ride: CRM cross-selling with a twist
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
MYNAME Promocodes - Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers
- Rohto and Dentsu Creative
The Hada Labot: The Retail Robot that Goes to You
CREATIVE
Customer (CX) / User Experience (UX) & Design
- Perfetti Van Melle and Wavemaker
Alpenliebe Powderfilled campaign
- The Coca-Cola Company and WPP Open X, led by T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
Coca-Cola Promo 2023 | "From PROMO to FOMO"
- Techcombank and dentsu Redder
How Techcombank gamified transaction experiences, turning their bank app into the first banking entertainment loyalty hub?
- Nestle and Nestle/La Vie
LA VIE - HOW A BRAND REVITALIZED ITSELF BY REGENERATING THE YOUTH
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
LU Mother's Day
- Shell Vietnam and EssenceMediacom Vietnam
Ride On Father, Ride On Child
- Heineken and Hakuhodo Vietnam
Tiger Crysmas - TURNNING PASSION INTO MAGIC
Personalisation
- Nestlé and Nestlé/ La Vie
Choose La Vie – Your 30years of Natural Goodness and More
- Mondelez International and Publicis Worldwide
KINH DO TRENDitions Swap
- Grab Vietnam and Grab Vietnam
MYNAME Promocodes - Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers
- Samsung and Samsung Vietnam
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP4 | Z FOLD4 - CURATE YOUR FLEX MODE
- Vietjet and PMAX
VIETJET - Personalization with Real-time Data
Short or Long Form Video
- Nestlé Vietnam and Nestle/La Vie
Choose La Vie – Your 30-years of Natural Goodness and More
- The Coca-Cola Company and WPP Open X, led by T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
Coca-Cola - "Potluck 2023" - The power of content to get Gen Z adopt a new ritual
- ABBOTT and Hakuhodo SAC
ENSURE GOLD 2022 VU LAN CAMPAIGN – Insight Driven Campaign to Inspire Caregivers' Action
- Pepsico Food Vietnam Company and TikTok Pte. Ltd.,
GEN-Z PHY-GI-VERSE
- Grab and Grab
Highland Coffee treats after every Grab Ride: CRM cross-selling with a twist
- GHTK and dentsu Redder
How GHTK creates the highest top of mind consideration & emotional appreciation among small medium online merchants community
- The Coca-Cola Company and WPP Open X, led by T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
Sprite "Heat Happens, Stay Cool" 2022
Details about MMA Impact Vietnam 2023:
- Time: 08:30 - 17:30, October 26, 2023
- Venue: InterContinental Saigon Hotel, Corner of Hai Ba Trung and Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
- Registration link: https://www.mmaglobal.com/impactvietnam2023
Details about Smarties Gala Night Vietnam 2023:
- Time: 18:30 - 21:30, October 26, 2023
- Venue: InterContinental Saigon Hotel, Corner of Hai Ba Trung and Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
- Registration link: https://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/vietnam/gala
