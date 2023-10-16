MMA Impact Vietnam 2023 returns with a fascinating theme: AI-Powered Business Innovation: Navigating Impact

MMA Impact returns triumphantly with a hot topic: "AI-Powered Business Innovation: Navigating Impact." This return is causing consternation in the marketing industry since this year's major event on contemporary marketing is expected to bring forward essential subjects in the profession.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Impact, an annual worldwide event held by MMA Global, is regarded as a "monumental event" keenly anticipated by the marketing industry. This event, which is scheduled to take place on October 26, 2023, at the InterContinental Saigon Hotel, will represent a big step forward in MMA Global's adventure in Vietnam as well as the amazing growth of contemporary marketing in the Vietnamese market.

MMA Impact and Smarties Gala Night Vietnam 2023 is the most eagerly anticipated marketing event of the year.

MMA Impact 2023 is drawing several C-level executives and high-ranking managers from big local and worldwide businesses, building on the success of past seasons. Over 400 people are anticipated to attend, representing big companies such as Abbott, Coca-Cola, Grab, Masan, SABECO, Samsung, Suntory Pepsico, Unilever, and others.

MMA Impact 2023, in particular, is an event where top industry executives come, engage, and discuss the newest ideas and initiatives. In addition to the most in-depth insights in the area, the event offers a stimulating venue for energetic networking and business matchmaking. Attendees will get the opportunity to meet industry executives, managers, and marketing specialists, establish partnerships, and explore collaborative prospects.

Explore the trending themes at MMA Impact 2023.

The persistent excitement around MMA Impact 2023 is not a coincidence. Top executives and recognized specialists will give profound insights into many sectors from multi-dimensional views. This is the time for marketers to reflect on the industry's developments over the last year and plan their company for 2024.

The speakers will dig into topical subjects related to contemporary marketing. This year, three in-depth conversation topics will be held concurrently in three different rooms throughout the afternoon. Attendees may choose their preferred room and theme depending on their preferences.

Room 1- Commerce & AI Transformation Nexus: Artificial Intelligence, the Future of Commerce, Retail Communication, and Revolution are keywords that will be repeated in room 1, focusing on how technology in this era transforms marketing.

Artificial Intelligence, the Future of Commerce, Retail Communication, and Revolution are keywords that will be repeated in room 1, focusing on how technology in this era transforms marketing. Room 2 - Smarties Spotlights & Innovation-Powered AI: Attendees will review and hear expert analyses of the most outstanding advertising campaigns of the year listed in the Smarties nominations, ranging from leading companies to rising startups. Complex challenges and the seamless collaboration between human creativity and technology to find solutions will be shared.

Attendees will review and hear expert analyses of the most outstanding advertising campaigns of the year listed in the Smarties nominations, ranging from leading companies to rising startups. Complex challenges and the seamless collaboration between human creativity and technology to find solutions will be shared. Room 3 - Marketing Mastermind & Branding Symposium: Bringing a breath of fresh air along with diversity in content, the keynote and panel discussion will span from Financial Technology and advertising Strategy to Data-Driven Decision-Making. Mainly is the exclusive sharing from Kantar on Brand Rankings.

Aside from these topical themes, MMA Impact 2023 provides a chance to learn the success secrets of award-winning marketing strategies at Smarties Awards Vietnam 2023.

On the same day as the MMA Impact 2023 event, marketers will meet for the SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 to award the year's top campaigns and to highlight innovation and diversity in the marketing sector in Vietnam.

Details about MMA Impact Vietnam 2023:

Time: 08:30 - 17:30, October 26, 2023

Venue: InterContinental Saigon Hotel, Corner of Hai Ba Trung and Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward , District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

and Le Duan, , District 1, Registration link: https://www.mmaglobal.com/impactvietnam2023

Details about Smarties Gala Night Vietnam 2023:

Time: 18:30 - 21:30, October 26, 2023

Venue: InterContinental Saigon Hotel, Corner of Hai Ba Trung and Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward , District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

and Le Duan, , District 1, Registration link: https://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/vietnam/gala

