MMA INNOVATE 2024: THE MOST ANTICIPATED MARTECH EXHIBITION AND CONFERENCE HAS RETURNED

Following the success of the first-ever MMA INNOVATE event in 2023, MMA INNOVATE 2024 promises to once again ignite the Martech landscape in Vietnam. The event is expected to gather over 3,000 attendees and provide unlimited opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 21, 2024, MMA INNOVATE 2024 is a premier combination of exhibition and conference, organized by MMA Global – the leading marketing association worldwide. This marks the second time the event is being held in Asia, specifically in Vietnam, following successful editions in the US and the Latin American region (LATAM).

MMA INNOVATE 2024: The power of connection through technology.

MMA INNOVATE 2024 Roadmap

The 2024 event will welcome over 3,000 attendees including marketers, media and advertising agencies, startups, solution providers, and technology companies, as well as C-level executives from major brands, along with 40 exhibitors and 60 reputable partners. It will bring together top experts, innovators, and solution providers to explore and share the latest advancements in marketing technology, along with hosting vibrant panel discussions.

Key topics of MMA INNOVATE 2024 will primarily focus on the power of AI and Digital Marketing, as well as modern business strategies and the integration of data with automation to reach local audiences. Particularly regarding AI, the conference will delve into marketers' perspectives on its strength and impact on marketing strategies in the present and future. Additionally, discussions and presentations will clarify effective approaches to utilizing AI for high performance in marketing and creativity.

Speakers at the conference will also extensively discuss trends in data within Digital Marketing, aiming to help marketing experts grasp and maximize crucial data sources to enhance marketing campaign effectiveness. Moreover, the importance of listening to customers and building data-driven strategies will also be deliberated to provide suitable blueprints that drive business and marketing activities forward.

The footprint of unique experiences and values

In addition to engaging in discussions and exploring advanced technologies, solutions, and services to meet the continuously changing needs of the market and businesses, attendees will also have the opportunity to experience activities that provide added value such as:

Flashbiz Connect: An activity that provides opportunities for 1:1 interaction between brands and solution providers, igniting meaningful connections and potential collaborations.

An activity that provides opportunities for 1:1 interaction between brands and solution providers, igniting meaningful connections and potential collaborations. Collab Lounge: A dedicated area for exhibitors, leaders, and speakers to converse, connect, and expand collaboration opportunities.

A dedicated area for exhibitors, leaders, and speakers to converse, connect, and expand collaboration opportunities. Exhibitor Solution Showcase: An opportunity for exhibitors to present, introduce, and share the values of their solutions. The solutions presented at the conference are evaluated as the most advanced in the market, providing high application efficiency and ready for launch in the shortest time.

An opportunity for exhibitors to present, introduce, and share the values of their solutions. The solutions presented at the conference are evaluated as the most advanced in the market, providing high application efficiency and ready for launch in the shortest time. Industry Conference: Deep-dive discussions led by industry experts, discussing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of technology and marketing. There will be three simultaneous in-depth discussion rooms, each focusing on a major theme, including: The Thought Leadership discussion room will focus on analyzing and sharing profound perspectives on advanced trends and leadership approaches. The Growth Engine discussion room will delve into growth strategies, exploring how companies can optimize performance and expand their influence in the market. The Innovation discussion room will concentrate on proposing and discussing the most innovative and advanced solutions in the industry, from new technologies to breakthrough marketing strategies.

Deep-dive discussions led by industry experts, discussing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of technology and marketing. There will be three simultaneous in-depth discussion rooms, each focusing on a major theme, including:

With all the high-experience activities throughout the event, as well as presentations and discussions from experts, MMA INNOVATE 2024 is considered a reliable bridge helping businesses gain better access and understanding of the impact of technology and technology trends in marketing activities. This is undoubtedly an experience that elite marketers and leaders cannot afford to miss in 2024.

About the MMA ALC - AI Leadership Coalition:

ALC's revolutionary mission is to transform the Marketing industry by advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) through associations and research reports (Think tank).

Recognizing AI's transformative potential, ALC has been focusing on driving business development, creating personalized experiences, and enhancing marketing efficiency through strategic AI applications.

Through the establishment of the AI Strategic Council for Personalization, ALC has demonstrated significant improvements in performance, recording benefits of up to +260% in digital marketing effectiveness. Additionally, ALC continuously strives to ensure MMA members lead in the most important technological innovations of this generation.

About MMA Global Vietnam:

MMA Global is a leading organization worldwide comprising over 800 member companies from nearly 50 countries and regions around the world. Our members come from all sectors of the marketing ecosystem, including brands marketers, agencies, technology platforms, media companies... MMA's mission is to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing, driving business growth with stronger consumer interaction.

In Vietnam, MMA Global has an ecosystem of over 60 leading member companies in the market such as: Abbott, Coca Cola, Grab, Google, Heineken, Meta, Suntory Pepsico, Tik Tok... along with prominent activities such as Smarties Awards, CEO & CMO Summit conferences, MMA Innovate, MMA Impact...

Learn more about MMA Global Vietnam at: https://www.mmaglobal.com/local-council/vietnam

Contact:

Lily Nguyen

[email protected]

PR Newswire is the Media Partner of MMA INNOVATE 2024.

