MMA SMARTIES Thailand 2024 - Celebrates Unparalleled Marketing Innovation and Excellence in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMARTIES Thailand 2024 Awards brought together pioneers and the brightest minds of the advertising and marketing world, celebrating marketing innovation. Ultimately, 47 exceptional winners were honored, comprising 13 Gold, 15 Silver, 8 Bronze awards and 11 industry awards.

SMARTIES Thailand 2024 Winner Announcement

More than just a celebration, the SMARTIES Awards are a global movement that empowers brands, advertisers, agencies, publishers, and technology enablers. With over 50,000 entries globally, SMARTIES has extensive reach, encompassing 19 country awards, 4 regional awards, and one global awards program. This year, Thailand presented numerous impressive entries spanning diverse sectors, underscoring the country's influence in strategic marketing and creative innovation.

SMARTIES Thailand 2024 honored the best in the industry with a remarkable lineup of winners. Brilliant & Million, Thailand was awarded Digital Agency of the Year, while Grab took home both Publisher of the Year and Brand of the Year. Friends & Mana Company Limited was named Independent Agency of the Year, and Spa-Hakuhodo secured Creative Agency of the Year. M&C Saatchi emerged as the Media Agency of the Year, and Babi Mild was recognized as the Most Resilient Brand of the Year. Publicis Groupe earned the title of Holding Agency Company of the Year, while the Juror's Choice Award went to the impactful "Under My Skin" campaign. Mondelēz International claimed the honor of Advertiser of the Year, and Best in Show was awarded to the captivating "Oreo Pokemon Catch 'Em All!" campaign.

Check Out the Winner List Here!

A rigorous selection process, led by a dedicated jury panel featuring top minds in marketing in Thailand, identified the best campaigns. These campaigns strengthened engagement through advanced technology, and elevated marketing practices.

"SMARTIES continues to set new benchmarks in the industry," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. "This year's winners have demonstrated unparalleled brilliance, proving that Thailand is a hub for exceptional marketing talent. SMARTIES is not just about winning awards; it's about pushing boundaries and setting global standards. With the launch of our new SMARTIES Sonic logo this year, we are redefining how the SMARTIES brand resonates and engages with audiences around the world, marking a new era of recognition and innovation".

Winning a SMARTIES award brings more than recognition. Winners gain a competitive edge, credibility, and an impact on prestigious rankings, such as the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, RECMA, and the WARC Media 100.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today's dynamic landscape.

SOURCE MMA Global APAC