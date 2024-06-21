MNA PROPERTIES (DUBAI) SOFT LAUNCH AT ASIA PROPERTY EXPO 2024: FREE PERSONAL LIMOUSINE PROPERTY TOURS FOR SINGAPOREANS

Innovative Dubai-Based Real Estate Brokerage Sets Up Office in Singapore with Mouthwatering Property Deals for the ASEAN Market

MNA to Showcase Off-Plan Properties from Dubai's Most Prominent Property Developers

Dubai's Top-Tier Property and Investment Advisors Fly In To Meet with Singaporeans in 2-Day Only Expo

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MNA Properties, Dubai's leading innovative real estate brokerage company, is excited to announce its participation in the Asia Property Expo 2024, taking place from 22 – 23 June 2024 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. This will be MNA's first property expo showcase in Singapore - a precursor and soft launch of the company's foray into Southeast Asia through Singapore. MNA has recently set up an office in the Marina Bay Financial Centre. Asia Property Expo 2024 is organised by Event Business Management Pte Ltd and Guangxi CAEXPO International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

MNA Properties, a subsidiary of the 63-year-old Moroccan global investment conglomerate Chaimaa Holding Group, was set up in 2022 by Chairman Abderrahmane El Aij. Chaimaa Holding Group is home to 800 employees worldwide delivering 3,000 homes a year. MNA Properties was founded to extend the group's innovative and successful brokerage services outside of Morocco, with Dubai being its country of choice with its robust growth and cultural similarities[1]. The group's standing in the industry coupled with their innovative brokerage approaches and deep market insights have propelled MNA Properties' growth phenomenally, making it one of Dubai's most sought-after property and investment brokerage companies in Dubai within a short time span.

Tapping on the group's international connections and networks, MNA Properties is proud to represent off-plan properties from renowned Dubai-based real estate developers with the likes of Emaar, Sobha and DAMAC to name a few. Emaar[2] is one of the UAE's largest real estate developers and is internationally recognised for building the world's tallest building and one of the world's largest malls, the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall respectively. While Sobha[3] and DAMAC[4] are both well-known for their luxury development projects.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and the best of Dubai's real estate market to the Asia Property Expo 2024. Our goal is to help investors understand the unique opportunities that Dubai offers and how they can achieve high returns on their investments. Tapping on our expertise and deep research insights, our global investment team has curated a special portfolio of off-plan properties by top Dubai developers, that we believe are unique and especially lucrative," says Abderrahmane El Alj, Chairman and founder of MNA Properties.

"Starting with Chaimaa Holding in Morocco, my family's vision has always been to expand globally," adds Abderrahmane. "Dubai, a city that dreams of being the best in the world, is the ideal place for MNA Properties to realise this vision. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to contribute to Dubai's growth and success. We are thrilled to present these unique investment opportunities at the Asia Property Expo and welcome Singaporeans to be part of Dubai's incredible journey."

MNA Properties will also be flying in its top and most experience real estate brokerage team to share their knowledge and guide Singaporeans in investing in Dubai real estate. MNA's Strategic Consulting Partner, Dr Anand Menon, will be speaking on "Dubai – the Best Investment Decision You'll Ever Make" (22 June, 2-3pm) and "Investment Footprint: Your Roadmap for High Investment Returns" (23 June, 4-5pm). Dr Menon is a globally-recognised subject matter expert, who was recently recognised in GrayMatter's[5] and Gulf News' The Super 100[6]: Business Leaders and Professionals from India in Gulf Countries.

"Dubai's relentless pursuit of growth and innovation sets it apart as a leading investment hub. MNA Properties is proud to share in this vision, offering our clients expert guidance and unique opportunities in the real estate market. I look forward to my sessions at the Asia Property Expo, where I will discuss the unparalleled investment potential of Dubai," says Dr. Anand Menon.

To celebrate the company's inauguration in Singapore, MNA Properties is offering an exceptional reward for the first 100 visitors to their booth: a personal limousine-chauffeured property tour in Dubai and a SGD 100 cash back on their air ticket to Dubai. Visitors to the booth will receive a redemption letter to be redeemed in Dubai.

The Asia Property Expo 2024 is open from 10am to 6pm on 22 and 23 June 2024. It will be held at Level 3, Concourse 2 & 3, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Entrance is free. For more information on the expo, visit bit.ly/45gN9zM.

To reserve a consultation at the Asia Property Expo 2024 with MNA Properties, register here: www.mnapropertiesasia.com.

For more information on MNA Properties, visit www.mnapropertiesasia.com.

SOURCE MNA Asia