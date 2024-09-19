MNML Takes Sleep and Sustainability to the Next Level with New Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MNML, a brand under Nutricare Pty Ltd, is dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable products. As consumers increasingly seek out products that merge effectiveness, sustainability, and wellness, MNML proudly announces the launch of its Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules. These innovative capsules not only clean your laundry but also enhance your sleep quality, setting a new benchmark in the eco-friendly laundry market.

Outperforming Competitors with Superior Sleep Benefits

Unlike other laundry brands that focus solely on cleaning, MNML's Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules offer more than just functionality. Infused with our proprietary SLEEPTEK™ fragrance technology, these capsules release calming aromas scientifically proven to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. While many competitors offer eco-friendly cleaning solutions, MNML is the first to integrate sleep-enhancing benefits with powerful cleaning performance.

The Perfect Fusion of Science and Nature

MNML's Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules represent a breakthrough in the connection between scent and sleep. Each capsule features a carefully crafted fragrance blend designed to create a soothing environment that helps users unwind and fall asleep more easily. But the benefits don't end there. Our 3-in-1 formula delivers natural bio-enzymes for effective cleaning, fabric care, and a refreshing scent—all while being free from phosphates, phthalates, and chlorine.

Sustainability at Its Core

Aligned with MNML's commitment to environmental stewardship, our Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules are packaged in plastic-free, recyclable cardboard tubes or plastic-free biopoly refill bags. Choosing MNML means reducing your environmental footprint without compromising on performance or quality.

"Our mission at MNML is to innovate and create products that exceed the expectations of today's conscious consumers," said Nicole Short, Co-founder at MNML. "With our Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules, we're setting a new standard in the crowded laundry market by combining superior sleep benefits with exceptional cleaning power."

A New Standard in Laundry Care

MNML is committed to redefining laundry care. Our Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules offer both powerful cleaning performance and sleep-enhancing benefits, all while being eco-friendly and sustainable.

Availability

The Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules are now available at mnmllife.com.au and select Woolworths stores nationwide.

For more information, visit mnmllife.com.au or contact [email protected].

