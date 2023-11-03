"Mogul.sg and HomeMatch Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Real Estate and Renovation Services, Helping Homeowners Make Smarter Decisions"

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mogul.sg, a recently launched online platform that is revolutionizing the Singapore property market by offering a groundbreaking 0% sales commission, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with HomeMatch. This innovative collaboration aims to empower homeowners throughout the real estate and home renovation journey.

Mogul.sg's pioneering move in Southeast Asia's bustling real estate scene, made possible through cutting-edge technology, democratizes the selling process. The platform leverages geospatial data and advanced tools to provide homeowners with invaluable insights and substantial cost savings. Within the Mogul.sg portal, users can swiftly compare property prices within the same neighborhood and gain a comprehensive understanding of the natural light each property receives daily. Mogul.sg's 'M-Value' feature utilizes machine learning algorithms to assess various geographical and transactional factors, generating an accurate estimated property valuation.

To streamline the selling process, Mogul.sg pairs home sellers with dedicated property concierges armed with data tools and insights. This personalized support reduces the complexities associated with listing a property for sale, making the 0% sales commission a reality. The property concierges offer a complete range of tailored selling services to empower homeowners.

Recognizing the synergies between real estate and home renovation, Mogul.sg has sought out a strategic partnership with HomeMatch, a trusted renovation platform. This partnership expands the value chain by guiding homeowners through the entire home buying process using their combined proprietary technology and trust mechanisms.

Mogul's Managing Director, Simon Yio, eagerly anticipates the transformative potential of this collaboration.

"Our partnership with HomeMatch.sg significantly simplifies the real estate and renovation journey for homeowners by seamlessly integrating their renovation expertise with our property listing platform. This collaboration streamlines the process, offering substantial benefits to HomeMatch and consumers alike, making it more efficient and convenient."

HomeMatch, like Mogul.sg, is driven by technology and systematic interventions. The renovation industry, notorious for its lack of transparency and accountability, has consistently ranked among the top three most complaint-prone sectors in the past decade. Recognizing the need for change, HomeMatch has emerged as the safest and smartest way to connect homeowners with trusted renovators. As a testament to their commitment to credibility, HomeMatch is an official partner of CaseTrust (Consumers' Association of Singapore's accreditation arm) and exclusively onboards CaseTrust-accredited renovators with at least 4+ star reviews. To date, HomeMatch's extensive database comprises nearly 500 individual renovators, making them Singapore's largest database of individual designers from CaseTrust-accredited companies.

One of the most unique aspects of HomeMatch is its advanced algorithm, which considers over 400+ data points to match homeowners with specific renovators who align with their specific needs. This eliminates the need for homeowners to engage in exhaustive showroom hopping, renovation expos, and waste time meeting renovators who may not be the right fit.

The strategic partnership between Mogul.sg and HomeMatch stems from a shared commitment to empower homeowners to make smarter decisions, providing a safer and more informed journey throughout the real estate and home renovation process. HomeMatch will be seamlessly integrated into the Mogul.sg platform, providing users with direct access to its services. It will also be strategically featured at key points in the home buying journey, enhancing the overall user experience."



HomeMatch's Co-Founder, Mervin Foo, is enthusiastic about the collaboration with Mogul.sg.

"More collaborative initiatives are on the horizon. Together, we're committed to creating a holistic and intelligent solution that empowers homeowners to navigate the complexities of real estate and renovation seamlessly."

For more information, visit www.mogul.sg and https://www.homematch.sg

About Mogul.sg

MOGUL.sg is a Singapore-based PropTech company that harnesses geospatial data insights to improve productivity and to create hyperlocal, personalised experiences for respective real estate stakeholders. Utilising cutting-edge tech in our products such as our 3D Map and DataSuite, MOGUL's vision is to transform and radicalise the real estate journey for each and every individual.

About HomeMatch.sg

HomeMatch matches Homeowners with Specific Renovators based on their Specific Needs using a sophisticated algorithm that considers over 400 data points – they're Singapore's only and largest database of almost 500 individual designers from CaseTrust-accredited companies.

SOURCE MOGUL.sg