Moka AI Launches Moka Eva AI Recruiting Agent for Enterprise Hiring Teams Across Asia Pacific

Moka Eva learns each company's hiring standards and gets sharper with every role it helps fill.

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moka AI (formerly MokaHR), an AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting platform, today launched Moka Eva across the Asia Pacific. The AI recruiting agent is designed to make hiring decisions more consistent and precise as organizations use it across more roles and candidate interactions.

The launch comes as demand for AI-driven hiring surges across the region. More than four in five organizations surveyed in Singapore (82%) are already using AI in hiring, onboarding or training, according to industry research by ManpowerGroup.

Why do hiring teams need an AI recruiting agent?

Moka Eva covers the full hiring process, from sourcing and screening to interviews and candidate communications, acting as a proactive AI teammate that continuously refines its judgment based on each company's own decisions.

The system has screened more than 5 million resumes and assisted in more than 600,000 interviews to date, producing results consistent with human reviewers more than 92% of the time.

At a leading international coffee and tea chain with more than 20,000 locations, Moka Eva cut per-store time-to-hire by 75% and lifted offer-to-onboarding conversion from 14.2% to 35.8%.

How does AI Interview support first-round screening?

Moka Eva also supports automated first-round screening through AI Interview, which sends candidates a single link and conducts a structured interview autonomously, supporting more than 10 languages.

The system probes two to three follow-up questions to test the depth of each answer, flags suspected cheating in real time, and returns a scored report with video playback. Companies using the tool have cut screening time by up to 70%, with shortlist cycles running three times faster.

How does Interview Coach assist human-led interviews?

For human-led interviews, Moka AI's Interview Coach extracts hiring criteria from a company's own past interviews, generates tailored questions before each session and prompts interviewers in real time, scoring each candidate afterward and sharpening its benchmarks as more interviews are completed. The goal is not to replace interviewers, but to help companies turn strong individual judgment into a more consistent organizational capability.

"We want to turn the talent-spotting ability of a few great interviewers into a capability the whole organization can share," said Guoxing Li, co-founder and CEO of Moka AI. "With Moka Eva, hiring becomes less of a black box and more of a compounding asset — every search, screen and interview helps the organization get clearer about who it needs and how to hire better."

Moka AI is trusted by more than 3,000 companies globally, including more than 30% of the Fortune 500. Moka Eva brings that enterprise-grade recruiting intelligence to teams across Asia Pacific.

For more information or to book a demo, visit mokahr.io.

About Moka AI

Moka AI (formerly MokaHR) is an AI-powered applicant tracking and recruiting platform with offices across Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Trusted by 3,000+ companies worldwide — including more than 30% of the Fortune 500 — Moka AI helps organizations hire faster and more consistently across the full funnel with Moka Eva, its AI recruiting agent.

To learn more, visit https://www.mokahr.io/ or follow Moka AI on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mokahr/.

SOURCE Moka AI