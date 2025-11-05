Mölnlycke® establishes first wound care manufacturing site in China

CHANGSHU, China and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke® Health Care, a global leader in MedTech, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is celebrating the commencement of its new wound care manufacturing site in Changshu, China. This strategic investment marks a milestone in Mölnlycke's growth journey and the beginning of localised manufacturing in one of the world's fastest-growing MedTech markets.

"Our site in Changshu marks another step forward in Mölnlycke's ambition to manufacture products closer to where they are sold. It reflects our glocal approach, combining global standards with local relevance, and reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth, supply chain resilience and faster delivery of life-changing wound care solutions to caregivers and patients in China," says Zlatko Rihter, CEO of Mölnlycke.

The manufacturing site, spanning 10,000 m2, will be set up in accordance with Mölnlycke's global standards and is expected to initiate production of Mölnlycke wound care products at the end of 2026/early 2027. This strategic move will help future-proof Mölnlycke's growth in China, laying the foundation for future capacity expansion and local job creation.

"This investment brings us closer to our customers in China and reinforces our mission to free patients and caregivers from the burden of wounds, with locally produced, high-quality solutions," adds Jakob Sonnenberg, VP Greater China & India Wound Care at Mölnlycke.

The Changshu site strengthens Mölnlycke's position in Asia and aligns with China's growing demand for advanced, locally manufactured healthcare solutions.

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading MedTech company that specialises in innovative solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Mölnlycke products and solutions are used daily by hospitals, health care providers and patients in over 100 countries around the world. Founded in 1849, Mölnlycke is owned by Investor AB and headquartered in Sweden. www.molnlycke.com

