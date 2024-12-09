Moloco Strengthens Asia Pacific Footprint with Key Leadership Hires

Nopparat Yokubon and Jason Bagg Join Moloco to Drive Regional Growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moloco, the leader in operational machine learning (ML) and performance advertising, announced the appointments of Nopparat Yokubon, as Moloco Ads Lead for Southeast Asia (SEA), Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ), and Jason Bagg, as Moloco's Commerce Media Lead for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). These appointments highlight Moloco's commitment to expanding its presence across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as it continues to meet the growing demand for ML solutions in the digital advertising landscape.

Nopparat Yokubon, Moloco Ads Lead for Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand Jason Bagg, Moloco Commerce Media Lead for Australia and New Zealand

Nopparat, a seasoned adtech veteran with over 16 years of experience in digital advertising and monetisation across APAC, will spearhead Moloco's growth initiatives in Southeast Asia. Her extensive regional expertise and proven track record in scaling advertising technology solutions positions her perfectly to drive Moloco's next phase of growth in this dynamic market.

"Southeast Asia represents a pivotal mobile first market with emerging opportunities in app development, particularly in markets such as Vietnam and Pakistan. As businesses navigate the current economic landscape and seek sustainable growth, our mission is to help them overcome complex challenges in user privacy, AI transparency and ad fraud," Nopparat said. "We are already seeing a strong traction with financial services, gaming publishers and consumer apps across the region and we are committed to evolving our Machine Learning powered solutions to meet the region's diverse marketing needs."

Jason Bagg's appointment as Commerce Media Lead for ANZ, comes at a strategic time as more retailers in Australia and New Zealand invest in building sophisticated commerce media capabilities. With deep experience in transforming retail media operations and driving advertiser success, Bagg possesses unique insights as both a former platform customer and industry veteran, positioning him to best lead Moloco growth in the sophisticated ANZ market. "Having experienced Moloco's platform capabilities as a customer, I witnessed firsthand its transformative impact in scaling commerce media advertising," Jason Bagg said. "The team's commitment to innovation and product excellence made this a compelling opportunity and I'm excited to work with retailers across Australia and New Zealand to help them build and scale their media businesses with a focus on driving sustainable, long-term growth and returns.". In his new role, Jason will focus on building Moloco's offerings in Australia and New Zealand to support customers across the Moloco Commerce Media (MCM), Moloco Streaming Monetization (MSM), and Ads businesses.

These appointments build on Moloco's existing momentum in APAC, following the appointment of Jay Trinidad, General Manager, Asia Pacific and Head of Strategy. Under Trinidad's leadership, Moloco has been building a world-class team and fostering a culture tailored to the Asian market's specific needs.

"These strategic appointments underscore our deep commitment to the Asia Pacific region. Nopparat and Jason's extensive experience and deep understanding of local markets will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative, machine learning-powered solutions that empower businesses to navigate and thrive in an evolving digital advertising landscape," said Ikkjin Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Moloco.

About Moloco

Moloco's mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow through operational machine learning. With Moloco's machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher, commerce marketplace, and streaming business can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Ads helps mobile apps acquire and retain high-value users while giving transparency and control back to marketers. Moloco Commerce Media is an enterprise software solution that enables retailers and marketplaces to build their own ad business with a flexible solution that delivers relevance, results, and automation for scaled and streamlined ad operations. Moloco Streaming Monetization enables streaming media companies to revolutionize their monetization strategy by building an outcomes-based ad business that delivers relevancy for users and results for advertisers. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers and has offices throughout the US, the UK, Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

