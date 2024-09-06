Momentum ITSMA research links mature thought leadership to superior business performance

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading growth consultancy and pioneer of Account-Based Marketing, Momentum ITSMA, has unveiled findings from its 2024 Global Thought Leadership Benchmark, revealing a connection between the maturity of thought leadership programs and superior business performance. Titled Visionary Impact: The strategic advantage of thought leadership, the report highlights how organizations with well-developed thought leadership functions outperform their peers in growth, reputation, and client relationships.

Drawing on insights from a global survey of 400 thought leadership practitioners and 28 in-depth interviews, the study distinguishes between mature thought leaders – those with strategically aligned, cross-functional programs – and those whose initiatives remain fragmented and therefore less impactful. The findings underscore the transformative power of thought leadership when integrated into an organization's core strategy.

Organizations with mature thought leadership programs reported an average growth rate of 8.3% in 2022, significantly outpacing the 6.5% growth seen by their less mature counterparts. This performance gap highlights the critical role strategically aligned thought leadership can play in driving tangible business results.

"When executed with strategic intent, thought leadership becomes a powerful catalyst for business growth," said Mark Wellings, Executive Director of Thought Leadership at Momentum ITSMA. "Our research shows that when organizations invest wisely in their thought leadership programs, they can not only enhance their brand reputation but also achieve measurable financial returns."

According to the report, 80% of marketers believe thought leadership has had a positive impact on their organization's reputation, relationships, and revenue – the critical 'Three Rs' – over the past year. Mature programs stand out particularly for their ability to collaborate with clients, a practice that strengthens relationships and produces more relevant, high-impact content.

Leaders are more than twice as likely as laggards to engage in client collaboration on thought leadership initiatives (38% vs. 19%). This collaborative approach not only boosts ROI but also opens doors to new business opportunities by building deeper trust and understanding with clients.

The success of mature thought leadership programs is closely tied to their strategic alignment within the organization. These programs are characterized by a centralized strategy developed with significant input from senior leadership, ensuring that thought leadership initiatives are fully integrated with broader business objectives.

"A mature thought leadership function drives strategic conversations that align with the organization's goals, going beyond merely producing content," Wellings added. "When senior leaders are actively involved in shaping the thought leadership agenda, it amplifies the program's impact, leading to better alignment with market needs and enhanced business outcomes."

Another key differentiator of mature thought leadership programs is their proficiency in measurement. The report shows that leaders score highest in areas such as measurement (79%), recruiting expert interviewees (78%), and internal knowledge sharing (75%). These capabilities allow leaders to continuously refine their thought leadership efforts, optimizing campaigns for sustained success.

"Mature organizations excel by being data-driven and results-oriented," Wellings added. "Their ability to measure and analyze the impact of thought leadership initiatives allows them to continuously improve and stay ahead of the competition."

The report also explores the transformative role of generative AI in thought leadership. An overwhelming 90% of leaders believe that generative AI will revolutionize how thought leadership is produced, with many already expanding its use for tasks such as data analysis, content creation, and ideation. In contrast, those with less mature programs are still in the early stages of exploring its potential.

Momentum ITSMA's 2024 Global Thought Leadership Benchmark clearly demonstrates that a mature thought leadership function can be a significant driver of business success. As organizations continue to navigate a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive landscape, those who prioritize and invest in the maturity of their thought leadership programs will be well-positioned to achieve superior performance and sustained growth.

Access the full Momentum ITSMA 2024 Global Thought Leadership Benchmark.

About Momentum ITSMA

Momentum ITSMA is a growth consultancy that enables global organizations to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining their most valuable client relationships.

Our services – spanning consulting, research, learning, thought leadership, and content – help companies deepen relationships, build reputation, and grow revenue.

We pioneered Account-Based Marketing and our ongoing innovation ensures our clients outperform their competitors.

Find out more – momentumitsma.com

