Mongolia Launches World's First 24/5 Blockchain-Based Securities Trading

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by blockchain technology developed by AND Global Group, Mongolia's over-the-counter (OTC) securities market has officially transitioned to 24-hour continuous trading model, marking a historic milestone in global financial markets.

The blockchain trading system was successfully tested for 18 months in the Financial Regulatory Commission's sandbox environment before going live. It now enables continuous trading 24 hours a day, 5 days a week (24/5), with automated settlement completing transactions in under a minute.

The Financial Regulatory Commission originally announced the transition of the OTC market to blockchain technology on September 12, 2025, during the "Mongolia's Capital Market Connectivity 2025" international conference in Ulaanbaatar. Today's launch of 24-hour trading operations represents the next phase of this transformation.

In the three months since the blockchain transition, secondary market trading activity has increased by 40 percent. This growth is attributed to the efficiency of instant, automated payment settlements, and market liquidity is expected to surge further under the newly launched 24/5 continuous trading schedule.

The Mongolian Association of Securities Dealers (MASD) manages the OTC market's operations, while the underlying technology was developed and implemented by the Mongolian fintech firm AND Global Group through its subsidiary AND Denode. Payment settlement automation was achieved through a strategic collaboration with the Mongolian Central Securities Depository (MCSD).

By successfully integrating blockchain into securities trading, Mongolia is not only making its domestic capital market more efficient and secure but also contributing to the advancement of global financial innovation.

