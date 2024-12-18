MONOPOLY DREAMS™ HONG KONG FESTIVE TREATS FOR FESTIVE DREAMS WITH FAMILIES, FRIENDS & FANS

Exclusive Christmas Package Offer Starting from $499 For Two to $699 For Three

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MONOPOLY DREAMSTM Hong Kong offers to magnify your festive excitement with its exclusive Christmas Package starting from 21st Dec, 2024 till 1st Jan, 2025. Bundled perfectly for families, friends and MONOPOLY fans of all ages, you don't need to wait till Boxing Day to unwrap your dream fun.

Irresistible offers with more than 30% discounts, ranging from $499 Package-for-2 to $699 Package-for-3, coming with "Walk into MONOPOLY", "Häagen-Dazs Festive Ice Cream", "Cotton Candy", Gashapon treats, together with a Christmas gift for every person.

MONOPOLY DREAMS leverages the classic elements of Monopoly, with emphasis on interactive experience to highlight tourist spots suiting all ages, has soon flourished as a "must visit" destination for local and foreign visitors soon since its inauguration. Keeping abreast of the times, MONOPOLY DREAMS is now equipped with AR and 4Dx interactive game technology, bringing the famous board game to life to explore Mr Monopoly's Vault and hoover up properties like a billionaire by devoting in the "Walk into MONOPOLY" game, and win prizes. There are also a wide range of boardgames in the MONOPOLY retail shop perfect for festive gifting to beloved family members, friends and fans.

For details of Christmas Exclusive Packages and ticketing channels, please visit MONOPOLY DREAMSTM Hong Kong's official website: www.monopolydreams.com

Address: Level 3, Peak Galleria, 119 Peak Road, Hong Kong

Opening Hours: 10:00 to 20:00

【ABOUT MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONG™】

MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONG™ is the first MONOPOLY (aka TYCOON)-themed attraction in the world, as well as a brand-new tourist attraction in Hong Kong. It is located at the most popular tourist spot – the Peak, which is the most expensive title deed and the supreme "king of property" in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Works, Ultimate Banking will be ready to give you the best MONOPOLY experience! Everyone can try their luck and pursue their dreams in MONOPOLY DREAMS ™! Let's Own It All together!

For more details, please visit MONOPOLY DREAMS™ Hong Kong official website: www.monopolydreams.com

SOURCE Monopoly Dreams