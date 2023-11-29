Montran India Marks 10 Years of Transforming Financial Technology

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran India proudly commemorated its 10th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in delivering innovative payment solutions to the region.

Since its inception in 2013 as Montran's inaugural expansion into Asia, Montran India has revolutionized the financial sector with cutting-edge technologies, contributing significantly to the digital transformation in banking. The company's dedication to creating secure and efficient payment systems has set new standards in the industry, empowering financial institutions throughout the nation.

One of Montran India's initial achievements was the implementation of the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) system that revolutionized commercial banking in India. The payment rails implemented for various public and private sector banks across India established Montran as a prominent brand and trusted partner in the Indian financial sector. Montran's infrastructure payment systems, with a daily throughput of over 100 million transactions, have been instrumental in the India payment stack growth story.

Montran's journey has been highlighted by several key developments, including the launch of the comprehensive, future-ready Transaction Processing Hub (TPH), the adoption of micro-services and cloud-ready applications, and the introduction of the Corporate portal. These innovations have significantly contributed to India's vision of a digital and cashless economy.

"This 10th anniversary represents not just a milestone, but a commitment to pioneering the future of payments. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, the new horizons we will explore, and the continued impact we will make in the years to come," said Charles Walsh, CEO of Montran India. "With the continued support of our clients and the dedication of our team, we will drive innovation, enhance financial services, and contribute to a more inclusive and efficient financial landscape for all."

As it celebrates a decade of ground-breaking achievements, the company steadfastly adheres to its purpose to Unify the World Financially. This purpose continues to inspire and shape its innovative contributions to the financial technology sector. Extending its gratitude to clients, partners, and team members for their integral roles in this journey, Montran aims to play a pivotal role in shaping an integrated and efficient global financial system.

