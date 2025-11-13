Moomoo Singapore Crowned Best Retail Broker for Third Consecutive Year

First and only broker to accomplish this feat

Championing Singapore's vision for an inclusive capital market

Caps off a strong year of achievements for Moomoo Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Moomoo Singapore") has been named Best Retail Broker in Singapore by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS"), marking its third consecutive win at the SIAS prestigious Investors' Choice Awards.

Ms Echo Zhao, Country Head of Moomoo Singapore, received the award from Mr Michael Syn, President of SGX Group, and Mr Robson Lee, member of the SIAS Management Committee, at the ceremony held on Tuesday.

This achievement makes Moomoo Singapore the only broker in Singapore to secure this honour three years in a row, underscoring its continued leadership in technology, financial education, and investor empowerment.

The recognition comes at a pivotal time for Singapore's capital markets, as the nation renews its focus on strengthening retail participation and deepening financial literacy. Moomoo Singapore's consistent recognition by SIAS highlights its vital role in advancing this mission — helping investors connect more deeply with the Singapore market through innovative tools, local partnerships, and community engagement.

"We are honoured to receive this award, which not only recognises the work we have done to support Singapore's growing community of investors, but also celebrates the achivements of the investing community here. Over the past four years, Moomoo Singapore has been active in the community through our financial literacy outreach, and we are proud to be part of a small but powerful voice in the Singapore story," said Ms Echo Zhao, Country Head, Moomoo Singapore.

Building a Stronger Investing Ecosystem in Singapore

The award comes as Moomoo Singapore celebrates its latest milestones — from new physical stores to enhanced app features and large-scale investor events that demonstrate its commitment to making investing more accessible, engaging, and rooted in the local community.

Over the weekend, the first Moomoo Stores opened at 313@Somerset and JEM — highlighting the company's commitment to bring investing into the heart of the community. Designed as interactive spaces where investors can learn, connect, and experience Moomoo's tools firsthand, these physical boutiques mark an important step in making investing more accessible and engaging for all.

Beyond the physical presence, Moomoo Singapore has continued to expand its digital ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of local investors. The introduction of CDP linkage has brought Singapore's market even closer to investors' fingertips, allowing them to view and manage their SGX-listed holdings seamlessly within the Moomoo app. As the platform surpassed 1.5 million users in Singapore, it also received regional recognition at the Asia FinTech Awards 2025, where Moomoo Singapore was named WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year. These milestones underscore the company's commitment to empowering both retail and high-net-worth investors through innovation, education, and an inclusive investing experience.

These come as Moomoo Singapore surpassed 1.5 million users in July 2025 — meaning that one in two Singapore residents aged between 20 and 70 now invests through its platform. This scale speaks not only to growing trust in Moomoo, but also to the evolution of Singapore's retail investing culture — one that values transparency, technology, and community.

"Moomoo Singapore is deeply woven into the fabric of our nation's financial and social ecosystem. We're proud to serve not just as a digital investment platform, but as a trusted partner in the financial journeys of everyday Singaporeans. Our close collaboration with SIAS reflects our shared commitment to strengthen Singapore's capital markets and foster a more informed, confident investor community. As the country celebrates SG60, we remain dedicated to building a future where investing is more inclusive, intelligent, and accessible to all — empowering every Singaporean to take part in the next chapter of our nation's financial story."

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an award-winning advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through our digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds a unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Moomoo Singapore offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000), Major Payment Institution (Licence No. PS20200617) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. In July 2025, Moomoo Singapore reached the 1.5 million users milestone in Singapore.

Moomoo Private Wealth offers bespoke investment strategies for HNW and institutional clients. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform, Moomoo Private Wealth offers a portfolio of innovative investment products and has been recognised by Asia Banking and Finance for its product excellence.

Our achievements include the WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year at the 2025 Asia Fintech Awards and a three-time winner of the SIAS Best Retail Broker Award (2023, 2024 and 2025).





