More Aussies holidaymakers are taking to the open road

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Road trips are a favourite Australian pastime and a recent Budget Direct survey of 1000 Australians reveals they continue to be as popular as ever.

The number of survey respondents who have taken a road trip increased to 91.9% in 2024 from 88.4% in the same survey in 2022.

A Budget Direct spokesperson said the growth in family road trips shows Australians are more curious than ever to explore their own backyard.

"It's great to see that the family road trip is still alive and well in Australia," the spokesperson said.

"This survey really shines a light on the domestic travel habits of Queenslanders, in particular. They were more likely to take longer road trips than those from other states, with almost a quarter having driven more than 15 hours on their last road trip."

Respondents from New South Wales seem to love capitalising on the long weekend. They were the most likely to take short trips, with 66.9% going on road trips with less than 10 hours of driving.

Grey nomads are an Australian icon, with many older Australians being known for their love of road trips.

That group were more likely to have driven over 15 hours on their last trip and were also the most prepared when it came to ensuring everything was in good order before setting off on their travels.

"It's no surprise that our older Australians are keen to hit the road. And those over 58 show their wisdom by checking their tyres, refilling their washing liquid, checking their oil and spare tyre and planning out their exact journey before the trip."

Survey respondents were also more prepared in 2024 compared to Budget Direct's 2022 survey, with an increased number of respondents going through their checklist before leaving on their road trip.

More than 50% of the respondents checked their tyre pressures and the condition of the tyres, planned the exact path for the journey and checked the oil on their vehicle.

Road trips are here to stay as well, with over half of the survey respondents reporting that they see themselves going on another road trip soon.

Here are Budget Direct's top tips for road trip preparations:

- Plan your route ahead of time and consider road closures and informational road signs

- Plan your fuel and break stops

- Prepare your car for the road trip by checking your windscreen, washer bottle, fuel and oil levels, tyres including the spare, lights, breaks and battery level

- Pack a car emergency kit

- Pack the right food and water for the length of your trip.

For the full breakdown and further insights from the Budget Direct Family Road Trips Survey visit here.

