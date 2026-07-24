More Than 300 Children Joined a World-Class Youth Football Training Camp Featuring Manchester United Legend Louis Saha Gained Cultural Exposure & Inspiration through Sports

HONG KONG, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organised by Apex Education and Legacy Sports Exchange, 'Legacy Football Summer Camp 2026' – Hong Kong featuring former Manchester United and France's forward Louis Saha as a special guest took place on the 22nd and 23rd July in Hong Kong. More than 300 children and teenagers competed for excellence and participated in the 'Football Masterclass' personally hosted by Saha, experiencing personal growth lessons.

World-class master inspires children to broaden their horizons

Football legend Louis Saha, accompanied by the event organisers Apex Education and Legacy Sports Exchange, officiated the kick-off of the Legacy Summer Camp Hong Kong.

'Legacy Football Summer Camp 2026' – Hong Kong kicked off at GO PARK Sai Sha. At the opening ceremony, Saha shared his passion for football and for combining football, technology, and youth development. The football legend encouraged youngsters to be honest in expressing themselves, believe in their dreams and work hard towards them. Upskilling through repetition is a natural process. "Listen to your parents. You don't have to apply it every time, but listening to advice is a way to improve yourself.'

Saha represented France at the 2006 World Cup, helping Manchester United win two Premier League titles and was also a member of the Champions League-winning team. He has played for clubs such as Manchester United, Fulham, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur, playing as a forward. After retiring, he successfully transitioned to entrepreneurship and founded the technology platform AxisStars.

Clement Po, CEO of Legacy Sports Exchange, the event organiser, stated, "Legacy Summer Camp 2026" is not just a sports training and competitive activity, but also a life lesson on the child's journey of growth. "We are honoured to have invited the highly renowned Saha to participate, hoping to inspire young people to pursue their dreams, strive to improve themselves, and build resilience and skills through sports training and competitions that can be applied in life and learning. "

Creating a youth development platform outside elite system

"We want more young people to understand that the world does not belong only to the most gifted. Even if your skills aren't outstanding at this stage, if you're willing to work hard, you still deserve the chance to represent your city, step out of Hong Kong, and challenge the world", Ivan Wong, Strategic Director of Legacy Sport Exchange, remarked.

The company, co-founded by Clement and Ivan, who are 30-year-old friends and both sports lovers, works on a mission to create more opportunities outside the elite sports system for the younger generation to partake in international sports and multicultural exchange. Hong Kong is the first stop of the Legacy Summer Camp touring in Guangzhou (24th -28th July) and Wuhan (27th -31st July). The goal of the venture is to create a youth four-way tournament in Asia, and in the long term, to develop Hong Kong-based mega international sports events.

Giving remarks at the closing ceremony, Richie Chang, the Managing Director of Apex Education, said watching all the participating football players had reminded him of his childhood and the passion he had for football. "That passion to what we hope to inspire through Apex, helping every child discover what they love, while making education and learning an enjoyable journey.

The two-day summer camp in Hong Kong features the "Legacy Summer 7s Cup 2026," where 22 teams from local schools and clubs competed in the U10, U12, and U14 divisions in front of the world class athlete. The participating teams included the Min Kiu Primary School's football team, of which some members are sons of several Hong Kong Premier League players. Johnny So Chun-lam, who trained with the youth team of Spanish Serie A Club Real Betis, formed the Beauty Pool Football Club U14 team with fellow players.

The champions of the U10, U12 and U14 divisions are SFL All Back, Mastery and Vertex. Each team received a prize of HK$10,000.

Football-loving families enjoyed the Master Class

Saha hosted a Football Master Class for children aged below 13 at Malvern International College, Tai Po on 23 July. Following a sharing session, he led participants to practice drills and have a friendship match. Among the participants is Yeung Ho-yi from Ying Fa Football Club.

New Castle fans Mr Chan and Mrs Chan brought their two sons to the Football Master Class, saying that it's a rare opportunity to learn from world-class athletes. Isak, 10 years old, said he gained a lot from the activity - learning how to better control the football and use the right part of feet to hit a goal. Mr Chan said sports is an activity that teaches children about failure and resilience against different challenges.

Download event photos and photo captions

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1p9kIvpoMCO9m-OOfqL3zDWlOeonZ4_Uv?usp=sharing

Acknowledgements:

Co-Organiser: Legacy Sports Exchange

Official Drinks Supplier: Watsons Water

Venue Provider: GO PARK Sai Sha

Official Apparel: ZYPHR

Photography: Outfo Production

Annex I: The Event Organisers

Legacy Sports Exchange Limited

Legacy Sports Exchange Limited provides a learning and development platform for young people in Asia, enabling them to go international through sports training and competitions, and gain opportunities and exposure to exchanges, and multicultural experiences

www.legacysportsexchange.com/

Apex Education

Apex Education is an educational institution serving the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with a mission to redefine education and help every child find a learning path suited to their individual circumstances. Services include personalised academic tutoring, counseling on internationally renowned university admission, and experiential learning extracurricular activities designed for future leaders.

www.apex-educate.com

The Camp-Explore programme administered under Apex Education is dedicated to providing day camps and residence camps for children and youth that integrate technology and creative exploration, allowing students to learn from world-class instructors in a safe environment. It focuses on training in artificial intelligence, robotics, and STEM fields for the knowledge and skills needed for future equipping. https://camp-explore.com/

SOURCE Apex Education