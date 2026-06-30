More Washing, Less Sun, More Stress: Winter laundry habits are leaving Australians 'worse for wear'

New consumer insights from Samsung Australia reveals 62% of Australians avoid using dryers in winter due to energy cost concerns with 22% skipping social gatherings as a result[1].

SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the coldest season, new consumer insights from Samsung Australia have revealed that winter weather paired with a belief that dryer usage will add to cost-of-living pressures is adding a new layer of stress to everyday life for many Australians. The insights show almost two in three Australians (62%) prefer to dry their clothes on an indoor drying rack rather than use their dryer to reduce household energy costs[2]. However, one in five Australian respondents (22%) – increasing to one in three (33%) amongst 25-29 year olds – admit they avoid hosting friends and family at their homes in the winter because they are embarrassed about the amount of clothes they have drying indoors on clothes racks[3] and draped over furniture.

According to the insights, two in five (41%) Australians say they feel more pressure now than the same time last year to avoid using their dryer to reduce household costs[4]. In fact, 47% of Australians aged 25-34 years old – increasing to 54% aged 35-39 years old - feel stressed when it rains because they can't dry their clothes outside[5]. This is consistent with the revelation that half of Australian respondents (51%) feel concerned about energy every time they use their dryer[6].

According to Phil Gaut, Director – Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia, new heat pump technology has improved energy efficiency in dryers, granting many up to 10 star energy ratings[7] over the past few years, yet outdated beliefs that dryers are energy hungry are hurting Australians beyond their purse pockets.

"Australia is famous for its incredible weather and we're used to getting through laundry loads using the clothes line in the backyard. In fact, part of our collective cultural identity is based on our passion for spending time with our friends and family outdoors," said Mr. Gaut. "Come winter, as we spend more time indoors, we are choosing to be surrounded by wet washing rather than our mates because we're concerned about using the dryer. Not only are heat pump systems significantly more energy-efficient than old vented or condenser dryers, they also operate at cooler temperatures which tend to be kinder to your clothes. With AI being leveraged to reduce energy by 20% on each load , there is no need for Australians to go dark when the clouds do."

Compounding the stress, insights reveal that almost half of Australian respondents (48%) say they do more loads of washing in cooler seasons because they wear more layers[8]. For a third of Australians, the winter loads add to their average three-to-four laundry loads per week, increasing to five-to-six loads for 18-24 year olds[9]. Furthermore, Australians admit to feel confused on the most energy-efficient ways to tackle their laundry loads. A quarter of Australians (24%) believe smaller, more frequent washes are the key to saving energy[10], while 45% are convinced fewer yet larger loads are more efficient[11].

"There are a few simple things Australians can do to overcome their winter woes in the laundry," says Mr. Gaut. "It starts with selecting a washing machine and dryer that are the right capacity for your family to make sure loads aren't over loaded or running half full. Pair your washing machine with a heat pump dryer with a 10 star energy rating that further leverages AI Energy Mode to boost efficiencies with every load. Finally, choose a washer and dryer 'set' that are capable of communicating with one another. This will help streamline your laundry routines, giving you time back to do the things you love. With these tips in mind, even the biggest washing machine on the market, the Samsung 19.5kg Bespoke AI Combo, is capable of achieving up to 20% energy savings per wash load and 10% energy savings per dryer load[12]."

"With a range of intelligent and energy efficient laundry solutions available, Australians don't need to choose between saving energy, spending time with their loves ones, and having a clutter-free home," Mr. Gaut concluded.

For more information on Samsung's 2026 laundry range, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/washers-and-dryers/all-washers-and-dryers/

Note to the editor:

Three ways Samsung's 2026 range will support Australians this winter:

Energy Efficiency - AI Energy Mode via Samsung SmartThings [ 13] helps households monitor and reduce energy use by optimising cycle settings and load timing – with the potential to save up to 20% energy when activated on the 19.5kg Bespoke AI Combo without compromising wash performance [14] .

- AI Energy Mode via Samsung SmartThings helps households monitor and reduce energy use by optimising cycle settings and load timing – with the potential to save up to 20% energy when activated on the 19.5kg Bespoke AI Combo without compromising wash performance . Convenience – There's less manual input as Bubble Wash™ technology activates detergent and drenches laundry from above, improving penetration while helping reduce water use by up to 20% and shortening cycle times by up to 25%, contributing to lower overall energy consumption.

– There's less manual input as Bubble Wash™ technology activates detergent and drenches laundry from above, improving penetration while helping reduce water use by up to 20% and shortening cycle times by up to 25%, contributing to lower overall energy consumption. Confidence - Get the best washing and drying results with less waste and effort using Enhanced AI Wash and Dry features. AI Wash uses sensors to help detect the laundry's weight and calculate the optimal amount of water and detergent. A turbidity sensor monitors the level of soiling and, if necessary, adds more detergent or rinsing time. If the load is less than 2kg, the fabric sensor activates and optimises the amount of bubbles, speed and rinsing to the type of fabric [15] . With AI Dry technology, sensors continually senses the temperature and humidity of the clothes in the drum it intelligently controls and optimises drying performance while being gentle on clothes [16] .

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

[1] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (I am too embarrassed to have friends over when I have clothes drying on an indoor drying rack) [2] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (When it rains I prefer to dry my clothes on an indoor drying rack rather than use the dryer) [3] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (I am too embarrassed to have friends over when I have clothes drying on an indoor drying rack) [4] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (I feel more pressure than this time last year to avoid using my dryer to reduce household costs) [5] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. I feel stressed when it rains because it means I can't dry my clothes outside) [6] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (I feel concerned about energy usage every time I use my dryer) [7] Example: DV80H4100CW. Tested in accordance with IEC 61121:2013/8kg Wash load/Cotton Cupboard with Heatpump (DV80F5E4HGW) vs. without Heatpump (DV80H4100CW). Results may 4 All in one Control is only available on matching Samsung washer and dryer, are stacked and connected. [8] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (I do more loads of washing in autumn and winter because I wear more layers) [9] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (On average, how many loads of clothes washing do you do every week?) [10] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (I would save more energy doing smaller loads of clothes washing more frequently rather than fewer large loads) [11] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, March 2026. N=1,001. (I would prefer a larger capacity washing machine to do fewer loads) [12] Tested by Vipac on the WD90H19AHS Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo comparing results with AI Energy Mode turned on (Wash – Avg 0.33914kWh / Dry – Avg 1.3782kWh) and off (Wash - Avg 0.44799kWh / Dry – Avg 1.5503kWh). Washer: Tested with 4.6kg dry load on the Cotton cycle at 40°C. Report No: 30W-26-0043 - TRP - 138077-0, dated 2 April 2026. Dryer: Tested with 8.8kg wet load on the Super Speed cycle. Report No: 30W-26-0045 - TRP - 137620-0, dated 1 April 2026. Actual energy saving may vary, depending on variables including the wash and/or dry cycle, type of detergent and laundry materials. [13] Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required. [14] Tested on the WD18DB8995BZSA Samsung Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo comparing results with AI Energy Mode turned on (Wash –Avg0.11055kWh / Dry –Avg. 1.0150) and off (Wash -Avg0.31911kWh / Dry –Avg. 1.2791kWh). Tested with 3kg Cotton base load and using AI OptiWash and Dry cycle. Actual energy saving may vary, depending on variables including the wash and/or dry cycle, type of detergent and laundry materials. Available via the SmartThings App on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required. T&C's apply. [15] AI Wash holds detergent for up to 1 month's washing, based on the average of (5kg load/standard usage). Results may vary depending on the washing load and settings. [16] Compared to Samsung dryer models not featuring AI Dry.

SOURCE Samsung Australia