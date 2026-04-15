Samsung Announces 2026 Home Audio line-up with Timeless Music Studio Wi-Fi Speakers and Advanced Q-Series Soundbars

New Music Studio speakers merge powerful sound with refined aesthetics, while the latest Q-Series soundbars introduce expanded AI enhancements.

SYDNEY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Australia has today unveiled its 2026 home audio range, introducing an expanded portfolio of design-led Wi-Fi speakers and soundbars crafted to deliver more personalised listening experiences for Australians. The line-up includes the all-new Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 wireless speakers, the next generation of powerful Q-Series soundbars, and refreshed Sound Tower models, each refined to complement modern lifestyles while enhancing home theatre experiences. This latest range builds on Samsung's legacy as the world's number one soundbar brand for 12 consecutive years[1] and continues Samsung's commitment to offer a sound device to suit every Australian lifestyle.

"Samsung has been at the forefront of how Australians experience sound at home for over a decade. This leadership comes from combining deep audio expertise with a strong understanding of how listening habits have evolved; from immersive TV experiences to streaming music and podcasts. In 2026, we're building on that foundation with audio that delivers premium performance while adapting seamlessly to everyday life and personal style," said Simon Howe, Director - Visual Display and Brand Memory, Samsung Australia.

"Our expertly crafted Music Studio series and Q-Series soundbar ranges bring to life this combination of premium performance with timeless designs to meet the needs of various Australian lifestyles. Our latest audio products automatically optimise sound based on what you're watching or listening to, and your surroundings, delivering a more immersive, personalised experience to every home."

Music Studio 7 & 5 Wi-Fi Speakers: Inspired by the Origin of Sound Itself

The all-new Samsung Music Studio Series is designed to deliver immersive audio for music, podcasts and TV audio, while perfectly harmonising with Australian living spaces. Both Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 share a timeless "Dot Design" by renowned designer Erwan Bouroullec, sculpted in minimalist forms to avoid being linked to a particular era or style.

"Something very contemporary, like consumer electronics, can quickly become outdated if designed in a style that doesn't endure. When the style is wrong, even the ergonomics can feel compromised, and the object becomes its own limitation," said Mr. Bourourllec.

"In a very conscious way, I tried to root the design of the Music Studio models in what I consider the ethos of a speaker: a cone with a point in the middle. That's what I always saw as a child behind the front cover of a speaker and it's a shape that our brain computes easily. The finishes of the Music Studio speakers do not clearly evoke a specific material and detailing was reduced to a minimum to balance modernity with a more in-temporal approach. What has emerged is two highly technical and powerful wireless speakers that appear as furniture or art that can sit in a teenagers' bedroom, in a workshop, or on the mantel of a modern or classically styled home."

Music Studio 7: See the music, listen to the art

Designed to bring sound and art together, the Music Studio 7 delivers powerful 3.1.1 channel audio, creating rich, clear sound that fills spaces with depth and character. Whether its helicopters flying across a TV screen, an orchestra in a concert hall, or an emerging band with deep bass, Australians can feel fully immersed with support for wired or wireless Dolby Atmos 3D audio[2].

Complementing the Music Studio 7, the Music Studio 5 uses a built-in woofer and front-firing tweeters alongside waveguide technology to help direct and spread sound evenly across a room, enabling Australians to enjoy great audio wherever the speaker is placed.

Across the Music Studio Series, Hi-Resolution Audio helps enable Australians to hear each layer of music via enhanced decoding and signal processing with support for up to 24‑bit/96 kHz. Samsung's new Pattern Control technology further refines the experience by directing sound, reducing distortion, and dispersing audio more evenly throughout a space.

Both speakers also utilise AI processing to enhance bass and tailor sound to both content and environment. Dynamic Bass Control[3] preserves low frequencies and reduces distortion, while SpaceFit Sound Pro[4] customises audio based on room dimensions and layout. Active Voice Amplifier Pro[5] further improves clarity by detecting background noise and enhancing dialogue.

New in 2026, Q-Symphony supports pairing up to five Samsung sound devices[6], helping Australians craft a personalised home theatre setup based on their home set-up and passions. The feature can also automatically adjust sound based on where speakers are in the room,[7] helping to provide optimal performance whatever the setup. Via Q-Symphony, both Music Studio models can also be paired with a compatible Samsung TV and soundbar to work in unison for more immersive audio when watching movies and shows[8].

Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 can also wirelessly connect to various devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, making it easy to play music and podcasts from popular streaming platforms. This includes a special integration with Spotify Tap, which enables Australians to double tap their phone to the Music Studio speaker to launch a playlist of recommended songs tailored to their taste. Another simple double tap again will conjure a fresh playlist – without needing to open your phone [9]. Further, two Music Studios can Stereo Play as dedicated left and right channels while up to 10 Music Studio models can connect via Group Play to create a spacious, flowing soundstage that flows naturally throughout the home[10].

The Music Studio 7 and the Music Studio 5 are now available in select retailers nationwide in Black and White models. The Music Studio 7 has an RRP of $749 while the Music Studio 5 has an RRP of $499 with pricing set at dealer discretion. For more information on the Music Studio range, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/au/audio-devices/wireless-speaker

Samsung Q-Series Soundbars: Elevating Home Theatre to New Heights

For the ultimate cinematic experience, Samsung Q-Series soundbars continue to deliver powerful, detailed surround sound across all your content. In 2026, Samsung's Q-Series soundbar range is helmed by the HW-Q990H and supported by the HW-Q930H 9.1.4ch soundbar and HW-Q800H 5.1.2ch soundbar, and HW-Q600H 3.1.2ch soundbar.

As the flagship, the HW-Q990H is Samsung's most immersive soundbar yet, with true 11.1.4 channel sound designed to surround Australians from every angle.[11] Wireless Dolby Atmos[12] sound helps crisp sound flow around and above audiences to ensure every beat is heard, just as in a cinema. The HW-Q990H also features a compact dual active subwoofer with AI Dynamic Bass Control[13] which helps ensure powerful bass, while remaining space efficient.

New across the 2026 Q-Series range[14] is Samsung Sound Elevation[15]. This feature enhances listening comfort by using up-firing speakers to expand the perceived height of audio, helping dialogue feel more naturally aligned with on-screen action rather than the soundbar below.

Auto Volume is also now included, designed to reduce sudden volume changes when switching between channels, content, or streaming services[16]. By analysing incoming audio and normalising levels, it helps ensure a more consistent listening experience without needing to use the remote.

Samsung's Q-Series soundbar range is now available in leading retailers nationwide. Pricing is set at dealer discretion with RRPs:

Q-Series HW-Q990H/XY: RRP $1,999

Q-Series HW-Q930H/XY: RRP $1,699

Q-Series HW-Q800H/XY: RRP $1,099

Q-Series HW-Q600H/XY: RRP $899

For more information on Samsung's soundbar range, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/au/audio-devices/all-audio-devices/?q-series-soundbar

Sound Towers: Combining portable convenience with audio power

Rounding out the 2026 line-up, Samsung's refreshed Sound Tower range delivers a portable audio solution designed for both indoor use and casual outdoor entertainment to help Australians release the beat wherever the moment takes them.[17]

Engineered for clear and balanced sound across a variety of environments, the Sound Tower MX-ST50F delivers up to 240W of output, supported by an enhanced acoustic design for wide audio coverage. Alongside the MX-ST40F, the range incorporates dual woofers and advanced waveguide-assisted tweeters to help ensure consistent clarity and dispersion.[18]

Both models also feature an IPX4 rating for its splash-resistance.[19] Designed for portability, the Sound Tower range also offers extended battery life. The ST50F provides up to 18 hours of playtime and includes a telescopic handle and wheels for easy transport, while the ST40F delivers up to 12 hours with a convenient top carry handle.[20]

The Sound Tower's Party Lights+ system transforms any gathering into an immersive audio-visual experience. With five mood presets and six dynamic lighting patterns, users can create the perfect vibe using the Samsung Sound Tower App[21]. The lighting system reacts in real time, analysing beats and frequencies to activate multiple LED zones in sync with the music. Effects such as Wave, Trail, Spark, Breeze, Flow and Flare help set a wide range of moods from festive, high-energy moments to relaxed, ambient settings, making the Sound Tower a vibrant centrepiece for virtually any occasion.

Samsung's 2026 Sound Tower models are available on Samsung.com/au and via select retailers only. The Sound Tower MX-ST50F has an RRP of $699 while the Sound Tower MX-ST40F has an RRP of $479 with pricing set at dealer discretion. For more information on the Sound Tower range, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/au/audio-devices/sound-tower/

To find out more about Samsung's 2026 TV and audio line-up, register your interest and unlock exclusive launch benefits: https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/handraiser/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Samsung is ranked No.1 soundbar brand for 12 years (2014–2025) ® Futuresource Consulting Ltd. Based on overall soundbar market share by manufacturer on an annual unit & value basis. [2] Source content must be Dolby Atmos® for Dolby Atmos® playback. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [3] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [4] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [5] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [6] Samsung Q-Symphony is compatible with all 2022-2026 Samsung TVs (excluding The Serif & The Sero) and Wi-Fi Speakers. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. AI features are compatible with select TVs: (Y23 Q70C↑, Y24 Q70D↑, Y25 QN70F↑, Y26 M80H↑, Y24-26 The Frame, The Frame Pro). Maximum number of connected compatible sound devices vary according to production year (Y26: 5 devices, Y23-25: 3 devices, Y20-22: 1 device). [7] Compatible TV and speakers must be connected as Q-Symphony via Wi Fi. Q-Symphony Auto set up compatible with Samsung TVs. (Y25 Q80F ↑↑, 65"↑ LS03FW & Y23/24 Q70 ↑↑, excluding 32"). TV can connect and operate up to 3 compatible sound devices (3 Music Frames or 2 Music Frames and one soundbar). For optimal performance, the direct distance from TV and Music Frame is limited to 5 meters. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [8] Samsung Q-Symphony is compatible with all 2022-2026 Samsung TVs (excluding The Serif & The Sero) and Wi-Fi Speakers. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. AI features are compatible with select TVs: (Y23 Q70C↑, Y24 Q70D↑, Y25 QN70F↑, Y26 M80H↑, Y24 26 The Frame, The Frame Pro). Maximum number of connected compatible sound devices vary according to production year (Y26: 5 devices, Y23-25: 3 devices, Y20-22: 1 device). [9] Initial set-up through the Spotify mobile app and initial connection to Music Studio Speaker through Spotify Connect Casting is required. Compatible mobile device and speaker must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Requires Instant Music Play to be enabled in the Samsung SmartThings or Samsung Sound App. [10] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. Feature accessible through the SmartThings app. Requires a mobile device running on Android 9.0 or above or iOS 15.0 or above (subject to change on software update) with the SmartThings app installed. SmartThings is compatible with selected devices. Please see samsung.com/au/SmartThings/. Each device must be connected to Wi-Fi or other wireless network. Content services are subject to change without notice. [11] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [12] Source content must be Dolby Atmos® or DTS:X enabled for Dolby ATMOS® or DTS:X playback. Samsung define "True Dolby Atmos" as featuring an upwards-firing directional speaker for three dimensional sound. Wireless Dolby Atmos transmission via Wi-Fi works with 2022-2026 Samsung TVs (excluding The Frame 32").

#Mains power connection required. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [13] Sound quality and performance will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content [14] Available on HW-Q990H, HW-Q930H, HW-Q800H, and HW-Q600H [15] Sound quality and performance will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [16] Sound quality and performance will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [17] Sound Tower should be placed on flat surfaces and kept away from exposure of sand and dirt to ensure proper functionality. Not advised for beach or pool use. [18] Sound performance may vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. [19] The ST40F and ST50F is rated as IPX4 under IEC standard 60529 based on lab test conditions and is capable of withstanding splashes of water. Not advised for beach or pool use. Please refer to your device's user manual for further care instructions and limitations. [20] Battery life based on Samsung internal lab conditions with pre-release version of given model connected via Bluetooth with LED lighting and bass switched off. Replaceable battery can be purchased through a Samsung Authorised Service Centre. Replaceable battery can be purchased through a Samsung Authorised Service Centre. Based on Samsung internal lab conditions with pre-release version of given model connected via Bluetooth with LED lighting and bass switched off. Estimated against battery power consumption during audio playback (mp3 file) at volume level 34. Actual battery life varies by features used, input signal size, file format, volume and many other factors. [21] The Samsung Sound Tower app is compatible with Android mobile phone devices running Android OS 8.0 or later and with Apple mobile phone devices running iOS 13.0 or later.

SOURCE Samsung Australia