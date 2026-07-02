MORE YOUNG PEOPLE STRUGGLE WITH HAIR LOSS: REGAINE®* LEADS THE CHARGE FOR HAIR SCIENCE RESEARCH

New findings show hair loss affecting more young people in APAC

Social media is driving earlier awareness of hair loss

REGAINE ® reaffirms commitment to research and innovation to meet evolving hair loss landscape at the 14 th World Congress of Hair Research (WCHR)

Study conducted by renowned Korean professors on the combination use of oral and topical minoxidil shared at WCHR

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair loss is not a condition that exclusively plagues middle-aged men. Findings in recent years show that androgenetic alopecia, more commonly known as hereditary hair loss and also the most common form of hair loss, does affect younger individuals.[1],[2] Against this backdrop, REGAINE® continues to spearhead research and innovation to redefine the next generation of hair loss care.

Dr. Leona Yip, Consultant Dermatologist, Alopecia Specialist and Fellow of the Australasian College of Dermatologists, Brisbane, Australia

The Changing Face of Hair Loss

Androgenetic alopecia is characterized by the progressive miniaturization of hair follicles and shortening of the hair growth cycle.[3] It affects up to 80% of men and 50% of women by age 70.[4] Recent evidence has shown that individuals may suffer an early onset of androgenetic alopecia, where hair loss occurs before the age of 30 years old.[1],[2]

Dr. Leona Yip, Consultant Dermatologist, Alopecia Specialist and Fellow of the Australasian College of Dermatologists from Brisbane, Australia, said, "In my clinical practice, I am seeing more teenagers and young adults seeking treatment for androgenetic alopecia, sometimes as early as their mid-to-late teens. While genetics remains the primary driver, we now recognize that environmental and lifestyle factors can also influence how early and progressively hair loss presents in predisposed individuals. Factors such as rapid weight loss, psychological stress, UV exposure, pollution, smoking, metabolic health and poor scalp health may all contribute to increased oxidative stress and inflammation around the hair follicle. Increased awareness through social media and improved health literacy also means younger patients are recognizing the signs of hair loss much earlier – creating an important opportunity for earlier intervention and long-term scalp and hair health preservation."

"A common misconception is that androgenetic alopecia only affects men. In reality, women are also significantly affected, often with profound impacts on confidence and quality of life. Women accounted for 54% of hair loss treatment users globally.[5] Hormonal changes across a woman's life – particularly during perimenopause and menopause – may unmask or accelerate female pattern hair loss in genetically predisposed individuals," Dr Yip added.

The impact of androgenetic alopecia also has far-reaching effects beyond the physical. The appearance of hair loss can impose a significant psychological burden on patients, leading to anxiety, low self-esteem, and severe impairment of personal life and social interaction[6] – placing further emphasis on the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment.

Comprehensive Treatment and Continued Advancement in Hair Loss Research

Decades as one of the most researched and clinically tested hair loss treatments worldwide have not slowed its pursuit for advancement as REGAINE® continues to push the boundaries of what hair regrowth science can achieve.

This May, the brand was a platinum sponsor at the 14th World Congress of Hair Research in Seoul, South Korea, one of the most esteemed gatherings in hair science. At the symposium, Professor Jung Won Shin from Seoul National University and Professor Kwang Seong Choi from Inha University Hospital presented a case sharing on the use of topical minoxidil in combination with oral medications such as finasteride, dutasteride and low-dose minoxidil in treating hair loss. The findings demonstrated the potential of improved hair regrowth after use of combination therapy. In various clinical cases, it was also revealed that adding topical minoxidil to patients already on oral minoxidil can enhance outcomes.[7]

Where Every Gain Counts

The findings are pivotal, directly impacting both the clinical and consumer community at large. With a deeper understanding of how topical minoxidil – a treatment with established efficacy and favorable safety profile[8] – enhances hair regrowth performance in combination therapy, REGAINE® continues to innovate with the goal of cementing its place as a trusted first-line hair regrowth option among dermatologists.

About The REGAINE® Brand

The REGAINE® brand is the first topical minoxidil brand FDA-approved to help regrow hair - in both men and women. With 38 years of results and over 47,000 people in clinical trials, REGAINE® topical minoxidil products help reverse the progression of hereditary hair loss.

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR MARKETS WHERE REGAINE®/ROGAINE® IS AVAILABLE: AUSTRALIA, MAINLAND CHINA (FTZ), HONG KONG SAR, SOUTH KOREA, AND SINGAPORE

* The brand is marketed as Rogaine® in Mainland China (FTZ) and South Korea

[1] Ding Q, Xu YX, Sun WL, Liu JJ, Deng YY, Wu QF, Cao CY, Zhou LB, Lu Y, Fan WX. Early-onset androgenetic alopecia in China: a descriptive study of a large outpatient cohort. J Int Med Res. 2020 Mar;48(3):300060519897190. doi: 10.1177/0300060519897190. PMID: 32188323; PMCID: PMC7105740. [2] Liu LP, Wariboko MA, Hu X, Wang ZH, Wu Q, Li YM. Factors associated with early-onset androgenetic alopecia: A scoping review. PLoS One. 2024 Mar 7;19(3):e0299212. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0299212. PMID: 38451966; PMCID: PMC10919688. [3] Ho CH, Sood T, Zito PM. Androgenetic Alopecia. [Updated 2024 Jan 7]. In: StatPearls[Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430924/ [4] Nestor MS, Ablon G, Gade A, Han HW, Fischer DL. Treatment options for androgenetic alopecia: Efficacy, side effects, compliance, financial considerations, and ethics. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2021 Nov 6;20(12):3759–3781. doi: 10.1111/jocd.14537. PMCID: PMC9298335 PMID: 34741573 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9298335/ [5] Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market. Market Growth Reports. Available from: Market Growth Reports [6] Li H, Li W, Zhang J, Liang Q, Zhao Y, Guo Z, Jiang B, Wang Z, Qu Q, An S, Miao Y. Risk factors for androgenetic alopecia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Public Health. 2026 Jan 28;26(1):1000. doi: 10.1186/s12889-026-26258-y. PMID: 41606541; PMCID: PMC13020014. [7] Kwangsun Choi, Basic therapy for hair loss treatment, the use of topical minoxidil, and case sharing, Proceedings at the World Congress of Hair Research, Seoul, South Korea [8] Hussein, RS, et.al, Applications and efficacy of minoxidil in dermatology. Skin Health Dis. 2024 Nov 24;4(6):e472. doi: 10.1002/ski2.472. PMCID: PMC11608877 PMID: 39624749. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11608877/#ski2472-bib-0012

SOURCE REGAINE®