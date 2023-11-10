Morinaga Milk Industry Group (ELOVI Vietnam) Introduces Two New Products in Collaboration with WinCommerce

This initiative marks a significant step in expanding Morinaga Milk Industry Group's presence in Vietnam's growing dairy market. With a global reputation for producing high-quality dairy products, Morinaga Milk Industry is committed to delivering nutritious and healthful products to Vietnamese consumers by leveraging over a century of dairy production expertise and technology from Japan.

Climeal Nutritional Drink, a unique product from Morinaga Milk in Vietnam, has received positive reception from Vietnamese consumers due to its balanced nutrition content and immunity-boosting benefits. Climeal aids consumers, especially busy modern women, in maintaining a healthy daily life by providing essential nutrients to support their well-being.

On the other hand, Morinaga Zero-Fat Yogurt is the preferred choice of health-conscious consumers. Produced following Japanese recipes and strict quality standards, it offers the goodness of yogurt without compromising on taste.

"We are delighted to collaborate with WinCommerce to bring the finest Morinaga Milk products to the Vietnamese market," stated Mr. Chihaya Takashi, CEO of ELOVI Vietnam. "Vietnam is a vibrant and growing market, and we believe that partnering with WinCommerce will enable us to offer our best nutritional products to Vietnamese consumers."

With a network of over 3,600 WinMart supermarkets and WinMart+/WIN stores, WinCommerce has a distinct advantage in distributing Morinaga Milk Industry's products across Vietnam. The introduction of these two products aligns with WinCommerce's commitment to providing high-quality products to meet the nationwide customer demand.

"Both products will soon be available on the shelves of selected WinMart and WinMart+/WIN stores in the coming weeks. While Morinaga Zero-Fat Yogurt will initially be exclusive to WinMart supermarkets, we also have plans to expand the distribution of this product to WinMart+/WIN in the near future. We hope that the customers of the WinMart/WinMart+/WIN network will experience the quality and health benefits of Morinaga Milk products," Mr. Takashi added.

SOURCE Elovi Vietnam