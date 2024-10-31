Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam (MNFV), Is Strengthening Its Efforts To Respect Human Rights And Human Capital Development

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Sustainability Management, MNFV - a member of Japan's leading dairy and nutrition company Morinaga Milk Group - practices human rights and diversity considerations for all stakeholders involved through its business, including employees and suppliers. In addition, by promoting Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), creating a safe work environment, promoting flexible work styles, and providing learning opportunities, MNFV creates diverse value and innovation while realizing a rewarding and humane work environment.

The Human Rights impact assessment for MNFV conducted by CRT Japan MNFV was selected as one of the Best Companies to Work for in HR Asia 2024 - Vietnam awards

Promoting Human Rights and Diversity

In April 2024, a Human Rights Impact Assessment was conducted for MNFV employees to assess the actual human rights impact, the degree of impact, and to correctly identify issues. The assessment was conducted by the Caux Round Table ("CRT"), an expert in human rights, as a third party, and Morinaga Milk Industry's Human Resources Department and Sustainability Promotion Department participated as observers.

In 2024, MNFV also introduced an internal Code of Conduct that prioritizes human rights. Supported by mechanisms for reporting violations and facilitating dialogue with stakeholders - including customers, supply chain partners, and local communities - the Code strengthens MNFV's commitment to human rights and diversity.

As part of human rights due diligence, MNFV's comprehensive 2024 plan focuses on identifying the risks of human rights violations associated with our business activities. From next year onwards, MNFV plans to formulate specific prevention and mitigation measures.

Human Capital Development

MNFV believes that human capital is a company's most important asset, and understands that unlike equipment, which has finite capabilities, people have unlimited power when they have a purpose and are motivated. The company promotes flexible and diverse work styles, and provides training and learning opportunities that are appropriate for each position and position.

Coexisting with Local Communities

MNFV also contributes to building sustainable societies by collaborating with local communities through social contribution, educational initiatives, environmental conservation, and regional partnerships. MNFV believes that mutual understanding and coexistence with local communities is essential to achieving its corporate mission and sustainable development.

"Respect for human rights and diversity is essential to our mission, "For Better Wellness". We aim to develop together with our stakeholders toward the realization of a society in which all people can live happily and fully demonstrate their abilities." said Mr. Uechi Naoto, Executive Director of the Coporate Division, Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam.

For more information on MNFV's sustainable development initiative, please visit https://morinaga-nf.com.vn/ and connect on LinkedIn: Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam

SOURCE Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam