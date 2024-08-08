Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam Promoting Sustainable Development with Advanced Technology, Unique functional ingredient, and Green Production

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam (MNFV), an integral part of Morinaga Milk Industry Group - one of the leading company in the dairy and nutrition industry in Japan renowned for over a century of innovation and quality - embodies a commitment to excellence. By leveraging Morinaga Milk's extensive experience, advanced technology, MNFV is uniquely positioned to make a positive impact on the Vietnamese market and drive groundbreaking innovation in the region.

Advanced Technology – Making The Difference:

Japanese and Vietnamese engineers with products manufactured at the MNFV factory in Thai Nguyen. Morinaga brand products with functional benefits.

Drawing on the century-long expertise of Morinaga Milk, MNFV has introduced a range of innovative and high-quality products to the Vietnamese market. The outstanding example is Climeal - a product contains 10 billion postbiotics LAC-Shield® which exclusively registered by the Morinaga Milk Group.

Climeal provides not only high energy but also high nutrition such as 27 vitamins & minerals, high Calcium & Protein & fiber, 10 billion LAC shield, thereby support to strengthen the immunity.

Moreover, MNFV offers various innovative products imported from Japan. For example, Nutritional Powder Milk Plus - No.1 brand of powdered milk for adults in Japan, enriched with essential nutrients such as lactoferrin, Bifidobacterium longum BB536, LAC-Shield®, and other essential minerals, specially formulated for adults. In addition, Tsururinko Quickly, a revolutionary food thickener for people with dysphagia, is developed to adjust the thickness of beverages and foods such as tea and water, improving safety and ease of swallowing. One another is BB536 Probiotics Powder - a product developed since the discovery of Bifidobacterium longum BB536 in 1969 which facilitates the supplementation of probiotics for the intestines, enhancing the microbiological system.

Quality – The source of trust:

MNFV's factory is operated and controlled according to international standards including FSSC 22000, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45000:2018, ISO 9001:2015. MNFV's facility incorporates state-of-the-art technology from global leaders such as TETRA PAK of Sweden for packaging and liquid food processing. In June 2024, MNFV's "Morinaga Fat Zero Yogurt" and "LAC-Shield®" were honored to receive the 'Asia Top Brand Award 2024' and 'Asia Quality Products and Service 2024' awards as an illustration of our efforts on the journey.

Environment protection – Commitment to sustainability:

MNFV has introduced several key sustainability initiatives to enhance its environmental footprint and operational efficiency. One significant step is the plan of a 938kWp rooftop solar power system developed in partnership with Marubeni Green Power Vietnam. This initiative is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 610 tons annually and grid power dependency.

Additionally, MNFV has switched to a 7,000kg steam/ hour capacity biomass steam system, using wood pellets to replace diesel oil, resulting in a 30-60% cost reduction and reducing GHG emissions. MNFV has used biodegradable materials such as paper boxes and biomass-blended caps for its packaging (Climeal, Zero Fat Drinking Yogurt), thereby minimizing environmental impact.

Mr Cao Van Kien, Executive Director of Production Division at Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam, shared: As a company providing dairy and nutritional products, we set our greatest responsibility to improve the health of the community for a happy and healthy life. With superior technology, modern infrastructure, and successful products from our parent company, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., MNFV confidently aims towards the goal of responsible business, contribute to wellness for the community and become the leading food company in Vietnam. MNFV also follows Morinaga Milk's global sustainable development policy with environmentally friendly production activities, realizing our commitment to responsible investment in Vietnam.

For more details about Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam, please visit https://morinaga-nf.com.vn/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/morinaga-nutritional-foods-vietnam/

