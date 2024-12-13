Most Impactful Marketing Campaigns in 2024 Across APAC Celebrated at Prestigious MMA SMARTIES APAC 2024

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MMA SMARTIES APAC 2024 Awards honored an impressive 93 winning campaigns, presenting 37 Gold, 24 Silver, and 32 Bronze medals, along with 11 industry winners that showcased the best of what APAC has to offer, bringing together the region's most visionary marketers for a night of creative brilliance and strategic triumph.

MMA SMARTIES APAC 2024 Winner Announcement

From tech-driven solutions to storytelling that moved audiences, the winners demonstrated the immense impact marketing can have when paired with ingenuity. The pinnacle of the evening, Best in Show was awarded to SIWO: Turning Speechless India into Playful India. Coca-Cola was celebrated for its resilience, earning Most Resilient Brand of the Year. Mondelēz International took the spotlight as Advertiser of the Year. Oreo triumphed as Brand of the Year. Leo Burnett India took home Creative Agency of the Year. Wavemaker India excelled as Media Agency of the Year, while Wavemaker was crowned Agency Network of the Year. MSL Vietnam was named Specialist Agency of the Year, while Publicis Chemistry earned the prestigious title of Digital Agency of the Year. Grab secured Publisher of the Year, and WPP emerged as Holding Agency Company of the Year.

Reflecting on the night's achievements, Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide, shared, "The SMARTIES APAC 2024 winners exemplify groundbreaking innovation and creativity that continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. These campaigns have not only demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking and execution but have also set a new global benchmark for marketing excellence. Each winner has truly inspired the industry by delivering work that connects with audiences in meaningful and transformative ways. With the launch of our new SMARTIES Sonic logo, we're enhancing how the brand engages and resonates globally, marking an exciting new era of marketing innovation."

The significance of the awards is underscored by the extensive participation SMARTIES receives, with over 50,000 submissions from 19 countries feeding into 4 regional awards programs and a comprehensive global showcase. This reach underscores SMARTIES' role as a key platform driving impactful change in marketing worldwide.

Judging the exceptional submissions was no easy task, as highlighted by the esteemed jury panel. Dhiren Amin, Chief Customer Officer at Income Insurance APAC, remarked, "The quality of work we evaluated was truly extraordinary. The campaigns not only utilized strategic insights but also demonstrated exceptional execution that will inspire future marketing efforts. What also upholds the high bar that the MMA APAC awards have is the curated set of judges who review the work. One would be hard-pressed to have such a panel of esteemed judges pick the best-in-class."

Mandy Mak, Senior Director, Marketing & Transformation, Asia Pacific at Subway, added, "The level of creativity and data-driven thinking was unmatched. It's exciting to see how marketers across APAC are using insights to shape experiences and drive engagement in innovative ways."

Venkatram Pattabhiraman (Venkat), Senior Vice President - Analytics & Insights at Procter & Gamble Asia, commented on the transformational power of the campaigns: "It has been great to witness how brands are harnessing a combination of consumer insight, technology and creative storytelling to elevate brand building that delights consumers. I hope the winners inspire all brand builders to raise their game and set new benchmarks."

Winning a SMARTIES award provides far more than industry recognition. It positions the recipients at the forefront of marketing innovation, enhances their credibility, and solidifies their influence in prestigious global rankings such as the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, RECMA, and the WARC Media 100.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today's dynamic landscape.

