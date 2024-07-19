Motherhood Care+ Secures Seed Funding from Care Ventures Group to Revolutionise Maternity Care Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motherhood Care+, an innovative health & wellness tech startup based in Malaysia, announced today the successful completion of a seed funding round in December 2023, led by Care Ventures Group, a fund specialising in healthcare, wellness, medical, and AI technologies.

Motherhood Care+: The Future of Maternity

Motherhood Care+, transforming maternity care through innovation and community empowerment.

Motherhood Care+ aims to elevate maternity care standards by integrating a comprehensive array of products and services from confinement centres, confinement nannies, and confinement wellness providers. Recognising the critical importance of prenatal and postnatal health & wellness for new mothers, the startup supports women throughout their 9-month pregnancy journey and the crucial first 100 days post-birth.

Motherhood Care+ is a female-led and female-founded company, established in May 2023 by Tan Yew Aik and Goh Shze Yinn. Ms. Tan brings over a decade of experience in the postpartum care and maternity industry and is a co-founder and committee member of the Malaysian Postpartum Care Association. Ms. Goh, with a diverse background in finance and technology, also serves as a board member of Nuren Group Limited, an Australian-listed parenting tech company. Their combined expertise and leadership are pivotal in driving the vision and success of Motherhood Care+.

Funding and Future Plans

"We are thrilled to partner with Care Ventures Group, whose investment underscores our mission to transform the maternity care and wellness landscape," said SY Goh, Co-founder of Motherhood Care+. "With this funding, we plan to expand our platform and enhance our technology to streamline operations and optimise user experience. In the next six months, we aim to feature at least 750 confinement centre rooms and 1,300 confinement nannies in the Care+ Members App, enabling us to better serve mothers across Malaysia and Singapore."

Care Ventures Group's investment comes as Motherhood Care+ achieves operational profitability within less than a year of its inception in March 2024. The startup is set to launch its flagship technology platform, the Care+ Members App, in August 2024. The app aims to cater to 200 new mothers monthly by providing access to a curated selection of maternity care services.

Investor's Perspective

"We are impressed with the traction and metrics that Motherhood Care+ has achieved in such a short period," said Dato Eng, Partner at Care Ventures Group. "Both Tan and Goh are domain experts, combining extensive knowledge of the maternity industry with operational excellence in technology adoption and financial controls. I am excited to be part of this promising journey."

Utilisation of Funds

The seed funding will support Motherhood Care+'s strategic initiatives, including merchant acquisitions, process optimisation, and technology advancement. Over the next six months, the startup aims to onboard over 750 confinement centre rooms and 1,300 confinement nannies onto the Care+ Members App, enhancing accessibility to quality maternity care services across Malaysia and Singapore.

Learn More

To sign up and learn more about the Care+ Members App, visit https://app.motherhood.care/home.

About Motherhood Care+

Motherhood Care+ is a forward-thinking health & wellness tech startup dedicated to revolutionising maternity care. Established in May 2023 and based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Motherhood Care+ aggregates products and services from confinement centres, confinement nannies, and confinement wellness providers to support new mothers throughout their pregnancy and postnatal journeys. Led by co-founders Tan Yew Aik and Goh Shze Yinn, the company combines extensive industry expertise with innovative technology to enhance maternal health outcomes. Motherhood Care+ aims to elevate maternity care standards by integrating comprehensive solutions that prioritise the health and wellbeing of mothers and their newborns.

SOURCE Nuren Group