Motorola unveils its most impressive lineup of smartphones and accessories in Australia

Leading camera innovation, powerful AI capabilities and strategic partnerships power the new Motorola lineup, marking a major step toward smarter, more intuitive technology

SYDNEY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile communications leader Motorola today announced the Australian launch of its most advanced and expansive portfolio of devices to date, strategically designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

The full lineup includes the motorola signature, motorola edge 70, motorola edge 70 fusion, moto g67, moto watch, moto pen ultra, moto buds 2 plus, moto buds 2 and moto buds loop, combining exceptional photography standards and premium design, while further expanding Motorola's ecosystem of smart devices and accessories.

Image (left to right): motorola signature in PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon, motorola edge 70 in PANTONE Lilypad, motorola edge 70 fusion in PANTONE Arctic Seal and moto g67 in PANTONE Arctic Seal Image: motorola signature in PANTONE Carbon (left) and PANTONE Martini Olive (right)

Praveena Raman, Head of Motorola, ANZ, said, "We're excited to launch these devices in Australia, especially with the debut of the ultra-premium motorola signature, the first product in the new motorola signature series, which sets a new benchmark for smartphone photography with its DXOMARK-recognised camera system[2], paired with a luxuriously refined design. This represents the very best of Motorola innovation, combining cutting-edge imaging technology, powerful AI capabilities and premium craftsmanship to deliver an elevated smartphone experience."

"We're also expanding two of our important partnerships with the launch of a special edition motorola edge 70, featuring Swarovski crystals and a silk-inspired finish in the PANTONE Colour of the Year, PANTONE Cloud Dancer. Built with the thinnest design in its category without compromising performance. Together with our growing ecosystem of moto devices and accessories, this launch represents another step forward in bringing stylish, premium and seamlessly connected technology to Australians."

The gold standard in photography

The all-new ultra-premium motorola signature brings together purposeful technology and refined design, reflecting the very essence of Motorola's DNA. Engineered for ultimate performance, this device delivers exceptional imaging capabilities recognised with the DXOMARK Gold Label, meeting the highest standards of photographic excellence[2]. Powered by advanced Sony LYTIA™ 828 sensors and supporting cinematic Dolby Vision® capture capabilities, the device produces exceptional shots.

Designed with luxury in mind, the motorola signature combines precise craftsmanship with an ultra-thin profile to create a truly refined and sophisticated silhouette. A precision-crafted aluminium frame adds both durability and refinement, while unique finishes and luxury twill-inspired or linen-inspired materials create a tactile, sensory experience. This device is also powered by the next-generation Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5, enhanced with advanced AI capabilities for speed and limitless intelligence.[1]

Impossibly thin. No compromise.

The motorola edge 70 series reimagines what an ultrathin smartphone can achieve, at just 5.99mm and 159g[4], yet it's ultrathin design doesn't mean compromising battery life, durability, or performance. Equipped with a triple 50MP camera system, it enables users to capture stunning detail and beautifully balanced shots in any environment with PANTONE™ validated colour and skin tone accuracy[5].

Built to keep up with modern lifestyles, its 4800mAh silicon-carbon battery delivers power throughout the day, allowing users to stream, capture and create without interruption[3],[6]. By combining a high-capacity battery with an ultra-slim profile, this device achieves a rare balance of endurance and elegance, proving that powerful performance doesn't have to come at the expense of design.

Joining Motorola's Brilliant Collection as its newest edition, the motorola edge 70 will also be available in the Pantone Colour of the Year 2026, Cloud Dancer. This special edition is embellished with crystals by Swarovski®, beautifully capturing the essence of modern luxury. It represents the seamless fusion of fashion and technology, reflecting the individuality, style, and confidence of those who dare to shine.

The motorola edge 70 fusion will also join the lineup, designed to elevate the features that matter most to users who demand performance, creativity and style. At the heart of its camera system is the advanced Sony LYTIA™ 710 sensor, enabling professional-level photography with exceptional clarity and a 32MP selfie camera with 4k recording to turn everyday moments into content worth sharing.

Powering the experience is a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, giving users the confidence to stay connected, productive and entertained for longer[3],[10]. Finished with a striking quad-curved design, the device delivers an elegantly refined silhouette, while nylon- and linen-inspired finishes infuse a sense of sophistication with a comfortable, tactile feel.

Powering the moto ecosystem with smarter tools and wearables

Expanding Motorola's growing ecosystem of connected devices and accessories, is the moto watch, moto pen ultra, moto buds 2 plus, moto buds 2 and moto buds loop in PANTONE French Oak with Swarovski crystals.

Motorola's first-ever moto watch, powered by Polar™, is designed to seamlessly complement the modern smartphone experience. Timeless by design, the moto watch features a sleek and lightweight 47mm stainless steel frame with underwater protection[8], combining durability with refined style. Go the distance with up to 13 days of uninterrupted use, and get a full day's battery in just 5 minutes of charging[9].

The moto pen ultra, transforms the motorola signature into a powerful digital canvas and productivity tool. Featuring an ultra-fine precision tip, the pen delivers a natural writing and sketching experience with exceptional control and responsiveness. Intelligent AI-powered tools help users capture ideas, take notes and bring creative concepts to life with ease[7].

Availability:

The new motorola signature is available for pre-order from today at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. Customers who pre-order the motorola signature between 26 March and 15 April will receive a bonus storage upgrade offer*.

The motorola edge 70 is available for pre-order from today at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Officeworks.

The motorola edge 70 fusion is available for pre-order from today at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

Across the range, participating retailers will offer their own exclusive pre-order offers, and customers are encouraged to check with individual retailers for full details.

General availability for the entire lineup will begin 16 April 2026, with additional retailers and carriers to be announced soon as part of the expanded pre-order and on-sale rollout.

motorola signature is available from RRP $1,499 (256GB) or RRP $1,699 (512GB) in PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon

motorola edge 70 is available from RRP $899 in PANTONE Lily Pad, PANTONE Bronze Green and PANTONE Gadget grey, and from RRP $1,099 in PANTONE Cloud Dancer with crystals by Swarovski

motorola edge 70 fusion is available at RRP $699 in PANTONE Blue Surf, PANTONE Orient Blue, PANTONE Silhouette

moto g67 is available at RRP $499 in PANTONE Arctic Seal and PANTONE Nile

moto watch is available at RRP $199 in PANTONE Volcanic Ash and Matte Black

moto pen ultra is available at RRP $139 in PANTONE Blackened Blue

moto buds loop is available at RRP $399 in PANTONE French Oak with crystals by Swarovski and PANTONE Trekking Green

moto buds 2 is available at RRP $99 in PANTONE Carbon

moto buds 2 plus is available at RRP $159 in PANTONE Bright White and PANTONE Silhouette

Availability of colours varies across retailers, check with retailers for details.

Follow Motorola Australia on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For full pricing information and specifications, visit motorola.com.au for further information or review devices, please contact the Motorola PR team at Zeno Group

Contact: Clarissa Tan +61 (0) 415 309 745 / Stephanie Punchard +61 (0) 450 458 826 Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC.

Powered by Polar is a trademark of Polar Electro Oy, used by Motorola under license.

"LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories.

Qualcomm Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon® are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Bose and sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Google is a trademark of Google, LLC.

The Pantone colour reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorised Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC.

[1]. Comparison made in reference to the previous generation, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. [2]. According to DXOMARK's January 2026 smartphone testing report and rankings; results reflect only devices tested. Available at https://www.dxomark.com/motorola-signature-camera-test/ [3]. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. [4]. Based on "ultrathin" smartphones with 6.99mm thickness or less, as of August 2025. [5]. PANTONE is the global authority on colour and creator of the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) and PANTONE SkinTone colours. [6]. The typical capacity is 4800mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 4655mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions. [7]. Compatible only with the built-in Notes app on motorola signature and razr fold devices. [8]. Tested to IP68 water and dust resistance standards and 1ATM water ratings under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of still, fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and water pressure up to 10 meters deep for up to 10 minutes. Exposure to conditions beyond this rating are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet watch. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Not waterproof. [9]. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on optimal conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. [10]. The typical capacity is 7000mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 6790mAh.Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

*motorola signature Bonus Storage (ROM) upgrade offer is valid for AU residents who pre-order an eligible product between 12:01am AEDT 26th March 2026 and 11:59pm AEDT 15th April 2026. Pre-order price includes storage upgrade and is the same price as the motorola signature 256GB model at $1499 immediately after the pre-order period. Price for motorola signature 512GB immediately after pre-order period is $1699. Limit of 5 per customer. Not available in conjunction with any other offer unless specified. Not available on commercial sales. Subject to availability. Discount is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash.

SOURCE Motorola Australia