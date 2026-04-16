Motul Advances Next-Generation Lubrication Technology, Backed by Independent Hybrid Engine Study

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motul continues to advance performance with sustainability, innovating solutions that take on a more holistic approach to hybrid vehicles, enhancing both lubrication efficiency and fuel system performance.

Renowned for its cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance and high-quality lubricants, Motul has launched its NGEN range – the next-generation lubricants to support modern hybrid engines while reducing environmental impact.

Carlo Savoca, Chief Marketing Officer of Motul Asia Pacific, said, "Motul is committed to innovating essential fluids that evolve with time. With the introduction of our latest NGEN Hybrid 0W-8 and E-Fuel System, we will continue to expand our product portfolio to meet the ongoing market requirement for hybrid vehicles."

Keith Schulz, Chief Sustainability Officer of Motul Asia Pacific, said, "Motul's commitment today is to address key societal challenges of our time. Supporting the next generation by innovating essential fluids that speak sustainability and performance is the way forward at Motul."

A Growing Ecosystem for Hybrid Drivers

At the core of the hybrid portfolio, advanced formulations such as the NGEN Hybrid 0W-16, 0W-20, NGEN MATIC ATF VI and E DOT 5.1 are delivered to target protection across key areas of vehicle maintenance. Introducing the latest two additions to the hybrid portfolio, NGEN Hybrid 0W-8 and E-Fuel System Care.

NGEN Hybrid 0W-8

The NGEN Hybrid 0W-8 is an ultra-low viscosity engine oil developed for modern hybrid engines that:

Promotes fuel efficiency and performance

Improves oil flow at start up and stop/start events

Minimising greenhouse gas emissions

Formulated with re-refined base oil and packaged with recyclable materials.

The new NGEN Hybrid 0W-8 viscosity is currently available in Japan.

E-Fuel System Care

The E–Fuel System Care addresses the unique challenges of engines that run intermittently and where fuel can remain in the tank for longer periods despite varying stop/start mode. Regular use helps to:

Optimise fuel quality

Protects fuel system from oxidation and deposits

Enhance engine performance, cleans injectors for better combustion, improve fuel consumption and emissions

Greater durability and driving comfort

E–Fuel System Care helps complement Motul's NGEN hybrid engine oils, delivering a more complete solution for hybrid vehicles' performance and protection.

The new E-Fuel System Care will be available starting June 2026.

Independent Study Highlights Hybrid Performance Gains

An independent study conducted by the Centre for Environmental Sustainability at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore has evaluated the performance of hybrid engine oils under real-world driving conditions.

The 77-day field study found that lower-viscosity engine oils can contribute to improved fuel efficiency, with observed savings of up to 109 litres per 10,000 km. Beyond efficiency, the findings also showed that advanced hybrid-specification formulations are capable of maintaining effective engine protection and wear levels when compared to higher viscosity oils. By reducing internal friction and supporting cleaner combustion, these oils help minimise engine wear, limit deposit formation, and contribute to lower fuel consumption and emissions over time. Over a typical vehicle lifespan, this could translate into meaningful cost savings for drivers, alongside improved long-term engine health and environmental performance.

These insights have shown Motul's continued development of NGEN solutions is committed to helping drivers optimise performance, durability and sustainability in hybrid vehicles.

For more information and updates, please visit Motul Asia Pacific's official website at https://www.motul.com/en-SG.

For more information and updates, please visit Ngee Ann Polytechnic's Centre for Environmental Sustainability.

-END-

*Editor's Note:

The full study conducted by the Centre for Environmental Sustainability at Ngee Ann Polytechnic is available at: https://bit.ly/4my7CJ9

Hi-res images are available at: https://bit.ly/4ccnRrB

ABOUT MOTUL

Founded in 1853, Motul is a world-class French company with a global footprint, specialising in high-tech engine lubricants and fluids for two-wheelers, cars, heavy-duty vehicles, marine and industrial applications via its brands Motul Tech and Baraldi. Renowned for its product quality and innovation, Motul introduced the world's first fully synthetic four-stroke lubricant - the Motul 300V, in 1971. Over the years, Motul has become a trusted supplier to numerous motorsport teams and Original Equipment Manufacturers, maintaining its status as a key partner in prestigious international racing competitions such as the Dakar Rally, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and MotoGP.

In 2000, Motul established its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, cementing its commitment to provide top-notch products in the region. Today, Motul's presence spans across Asia Pacific, Middle East and South Africa with a focus on lubricant technology, meticulously tailored to the region's diverse climate and driving conditions. With three research and development centres in Japan, Vietnam and India, a major manufacturing facility in Vietnam, and additional manufacturing partners in China, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa; Motul delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the dynamic Asia Pacific market.

Motul's comprehensive and versatile product range includes solutions for everyday use, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and meeting every need on the road. By continually investing in Research and Development, Motul is your trusted partner wherever you go, delivering superior performance and dependability for all driving conditions.

For more information, visit www.motul.com.

SOURCE Motul