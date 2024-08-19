Mount Taishan has more than 5 million visitors this year

TAI'AN, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On August 5, the number of mountaineering tourists in Mount Taishan Scenic Area exceeded 5 million this year. Yang Xue, a tourist from Beijing who checked in at the Tianwai Village mountaineering ticket gate, became the fifth mountaineer this year and the fifth "lucky star" of Mount Taishan Mountain this year.

Mount Taishan, located in Daiyue District, Tai'an City, is the first of the five mountains in China and also a world cultural and natural heritage. Mount Taishan, 1545 meters above sea level, is an important birthplace of Chinese civilization. It is not only an important symbol of ancient Chinese culture, but also an important part of traditional Chinese culture. Mount Taishan Scenic Area is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in China because of its beautiful natural scenery, magnificent mountains, perfect tourism facilities and services, and many cultural landscapes. Yang Xue said, "I came to Mount Taishan for the first time with my family and children. I didn't expect to be so lucky and become the fifth million tourists to climb Mount Taishan. This time, I came to Mount Taishan and felt that the environment of Mount Taishan and Tai'an was very good, and the whole journey was very happy."

On March 28th, it exceeded 1 million visits; On April 25th, it exceeded 2 million visits; On May 26th, it exceeded 3 million visits; On June 30th, it exceeded 4 million visits; On August 5, more than 5 million person times... Since this year, Mount Taishan Scenic Area has given full play to Mount Taishan's resource characteristics and brand advantages, and carried out a series of theme activities, naming the first million, the second million, the third million, and the fourth million tourists into the mountain as the "lucky star" of Mount Taishan, and awarded the "lucky star" trophy of peace, Mount Taishan annual tourism card, and Mount Taishan cultural and creative tourism souvenirs to tourists into the mountain, and thanked the majority of tourists for their support and love of the scenic area in the way of blessing. At present, five people have become the "lucky star" of Mount Taishan, and won the Mount Taishan annual tourism card.

