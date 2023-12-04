Mountain Assets Partners with Developers to Tackle Critical NDIS Housing Shortage Across Australia

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Assets, a pioneer in property investment solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with a network of developers to address the critical shortage of NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) housing in Western Australia, New South Wales, and Queensland. This strategic partnership aims to bring innovative housing solutions to underserved areas, focusing on the unique needs of individuals with disabilities.

A Nationwide Initiative for Inclusive Communities

With a vision to create inclusive and accessible communities across Australia, Mountain Assets is extending its reach to key regions including rural areas in Western Australia, New South Wales, and Queensland. These areas have been identified as having a significant deficit in suitable housing for NDIS participants, a gap that Mountain Assets and its developer partners are committed to filling.

Collaborative Development for Specialized Housing

Mountain Assets is working closely with several experienced developers to design and construct specialized housing projects. These collaborations ensure that each development is not only tailored to the specific needs of its residents but also integrates seamlessly into the local community, enhancing the overall quality of life for individuals with disabilities.

Fundraising and Investment Opportunities

To support these ambitious projects, Mountain Assets is leading fundraising efforts, offering investment opportunities that align with social responsibility and community development. Investors are invited to contribute to a cause that not only promises financial returns but also makes a meaningful impact on society.

Join Us in Building a Better Future

Mountain Assets encourages individuals and organizations to join this nationwide effort to improve NDIS housing availability. Your support can help transform the lives of many, fostering independence and dignity for individuals with disabilities.

About Mountain Assets

Mountain Assets is a leading Australian finance broker, renowned for its commitment to social impact through property development. With a track record of successful collaborations and innovative projects, Mountain Assets is dedicated to addressing the housing needs of the NDIS community across Australia.

