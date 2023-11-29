Mountain Assets Spearheads Innovative NDIS Housing Project in Bunbury Amidst Critical Shortage

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Assets, in collaboration with ALAMMC Developments PTY LTD, is excited to announce a significant fundraising initiative for a pioneering Specialist Disability Housing project in Bunbury, Western Australia. This project is a direct response to the substantial unmet demand for specialist disability housing in the region, addressing a critical shortage that affects thousands of Australians.

Bunbury: A Region in Need

Bunbury, known for its idyllic setting and strong community feel, is facing a severe shortage of housing suitable for NDIS participants. The project, located at 18 Halsey Street, South Bunbury, WA, is designed to cater to individuals with extreme functional impairment or high support needs. With over 395,000 individuals living with a disability in Western Australia, and a significant portion of them in need of specialized accommodation, this project is not just timely but essential.

A Vision for Inclusive Living

Set to be completed by July 2026, the Bunbury project will feature 20 purpose-built townhouses, offering a blend of comfort, independence, and community integration for its residents. These homes are not just living spaces; they are a testament to Mountain Assets' commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

Investing in Change

This fundraising initiative offers investors a unique opportunity to contribute to a project that is both financially rewarding and socially responsible. The project promises stable, government-backed rental income, with anticipated returns of up to 10% per annum, and a strong market demand for such specialized accommodation.

Join Us in Making a Difference

Mountain Assets invites you to be part of this transformative project. By investing in the Bunbury Specialist Disability Housing project, you are not only securing a financial return but also contributing to solving the critical shortage of disability housing in Western Australia.

About Mountain Assets

Mountain Assets is a leading Australian finance broker, renowned for pairing profitable outcomes with social impact. With a history of successful projects, Mountain Assets is dedicated to addressing the urgent need for suitable disability accommodation across Australia.

Contact Information

For more information about the Bunbury Specialist Disability Housing project and investment opportunities, please contact Mountain Assets at:

SOURCE Mountain Asset Partners